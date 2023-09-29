Heading 3

september 29, 2023

2018: India's official entry to Oscars 24

Titled 2018, the Malayalam survival drama turns out to be one of the best films of 2023. The film won critical acclaim along with audience heart at the box office

2018

In the most recent update, the film has been chosen as India’s official entry for the 96th Academy Awards

Entry to Oscars

The 96th Oscars for films released in 2023 will be held on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California

Academy Awards

The film tells the story of the Kerala floods of 2018, which is touted to be the worst floods that the state has seen in over a century. It was inspired from real life incident

About 2018

Star cast

Tovino Thomas played the lead along with Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal, Aju Varghese, Aparna Balamurali, and many more

 Industry hit

The movie went on to win over the audiences soon after its release, the film became the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time

Makers

It was produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C. K. Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph while Jude Anthany served as the director of the film

Along with the original Malayalam version, the film was also dubbed into Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu and took a theatrical route on May 5, 2023

Release

The movie is presently streaming on Sony Liv 

 Availability 

Tovino Thomas is next gearing up for the release of ARM. He also has several other projects like Minnal Murali 2, Nadikar Thilakam, and Vazhakk, in the pipeline

 Work Front

