Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 29, 2023
2018: India's official entry to Oscars 24
Titled 2018, the Malayalam survival drama turns out to be one of the best films of 2023. The film won critical acclaim along with audience heart at the box office
2018
Image: Tovino Thomas' Instagram
In the most recent update, the film has been chosen as India’s official entry for the 96th Academy Awards
Entry to Oscars
Image: Tovino Thomas' Instagram
The 96th Oscars for films released in 2023 will be held on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California
Image: Tovino Thomas' Instagram
Academy Awards
The film tells the story of the Kerala floods of 2018, which is touted to be the worst floods that the state has seen in over a century. It was inspired from real life incident
About 2018
Image: Jude Anthany's Instagram
Star cast
Image: Tovino Thomas' Instagram
Tovino Thomas played the lead along with Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal, Aju Varghese, Aparna Balamurali, and many more
Industry hit
Image: IMDb
The movie went on to win over the audiences soon after its release, the film became the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time
Makers
Image: Tovino Thomas' Instagram
It was produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C. K. Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph while Jude Anthany served as the director of the film
Along with the original Malayalam version, the film was also dubbed into Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu and took a theatrical route on May 5, 2023
Release
Image: IMDb
The movie is presently streaming on Sony Liv
Availability
Image: IMDb
Tovino Thomas is next gearing up for the release of ARM. He also has several other projects like Minnal Murali 2, Nadikar Thilakam, and Vazhakk, in the pipeline
Work Front
Image: Tovino Thomas' Instagram
