2022 APAN Star Awards: Top 10 looks

OCT 01, 2022

Image: News1

Taking home the Daesang, he looked every bit deserving of it

Song Joong Ki

Image: News1

Grabbing the Top Excellence Award, it was rightfully his night

Jung Hae In

Image: News1

Our favourite doctor looked like a dove in this outfit

Jeon Mi Do

Image: News1

Her dangling earrings were the winner for us!

Kim So Eun

Image: News1

Cinderella in motion, she was a refreshing face at the event

Park Ji Hu

Image: News1

Winning himself a best rookie actor award for ‘All of Us Are Dead’, he was dressed to impress

Yoon Chan Young

Image: News1

Sung Hoon

Him and suits, a match made in heaven

Image: News1

An all-black look with that physique can never go wrong

Ahn Bo Hyun

Image: News1

‘The Red Sleeve’ grabbed 3 major awards- Best Actor, Best Drama and Top Excellence

Lee Jun Ho

Image: News1

They definitely did a ‘Good Job’ at cleaning themselves up for the night

Jung Il Woo and Kwon Yuri

