2022 APAN Star Awards: Top 10 looks
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
Taking home the Daesang, he looked every bit deserving of it
Song Joong Ki
Image: News1
Grabbing the Top Excellence Award, it was rightfully his night
Jung Hae In
Image: News1
Our favourite doctor looked like a dove in this outfit
Jeon Mi Do
Image: News1
Her dangling earrings were the winner for us!
Kim So Eun
Image: News1
Cinderella in motion, she was a refreshing face at the event
Park Ji Hu
Image: News1
Winning himself a best rookie actor award for ‘All of Us Are Dead’, he was dressed to impress
Yoon Chan Young
Image: News1
Sung Hoon
Him and suits, a match made in heaven
Image: News1
An all-black look with that physique can never go wrong
Ahn Bo Hyun
Image: News1
‘The Red Sleeve’ grabbed 3 major awards- Best Actor, Best Drama and Top Excellence
Lee Jun Ho
Image: News1
They definitely did a ‘Good Job’ at cleaning themselves up for the night
Jung Il Woo and Kwon Yuri
