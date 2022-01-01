The show opened up to the possibility of a world where humans and hybrids can co-exist, allowing for a season 2.
All of Us Are Dead
Image: Netflix
Image: tvN
Twenty Five, Twenty One
While many would disagree, this K-drama offered one of the most realistic ends to a love story.
Image: tvN
The story of the three sisters has been one of the most satisfying ends ever!
Little Women
Image: SBS
What’s better than having the rightful justice being served to the evildoers?
Cheer Up
Image: JTBC
Another story of siblings which pulled through right until the end leaving us wowed.
My Liberation Notes
Image: JTBC
While predictable, the drama brought tears to many eyes who wished well for the lead couple.
Snowdrop
Image: MBC
Big Mouth
The tragic end to the leads seemed unnecessary in a way but we appreciate the efforts of trying to do something different.
What a fabulous end to the mastery imparted by the Hong sisters, giving way to an anticipatory part 2.
Alchemy of Souls
Image: tvN
Image: SBS
It was heartwarming, to say the least as the stars got their deserved time together in true sense of their relationship.
Our Beloved Summer
Image: tvN
So many royals and yet the Queen ruled them all in this fabulous spin of a palace tale.
Under the Queen's Umbrella
