2022 K-drama endings that impressed us

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 16, 2022

The show opened up to the possibility of a world where humans and hybrids can co-exist, allowing for a season 2.

All of Us Are Dead

Image: Netflix

Image: tvN

Twenty Five, Twenty One

While many would disagree, this K-drama offered one of the most realistic ends to a love story.

Image: tvN

The story of the three sisters has been one of the most satisfying ends ever!

Little Women

Image: SBS

What’s better than having the rightful justice being served to the evildoers?

Cheer Up

Image: JTBC

Another story of siblings which pulled through right until the end leaving us wowed.

My Liberation Notes

Image: JTBC

While predictable, the drama brought tears to many eyes who wished well for the lead couple.

Snowdrop

Image: MBC

Big Mouth

The tragic end to the leads seemed unnecessary in a way but we appreciate the efforts of trying to do something different.

What a fabulous end to the mastery imparted by the Hong sisters, giving way to an anticipatory part 2.

Alchemy of Souls

Image: tvN

Image: SBS

It was heartwarming, to say the least as the stars got their deserved time together in true sense of their relationship.

Our Beloved Summer

Image: tvN

So many royals and yet the Queen ruled them all in this fabulous spin of a palace tale.

Under the Queen's Umbrella

