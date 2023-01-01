2023 Best K-dramas: January to June
King the Land portrays Goo Won, heir to a luxury hotel empire, thrust into an inheritance dispute, and Cheon Sa-rang, a happy hotelier whose world changes upon meeting Goo Won
Image: JTBC
King the Land
Kokdu, a grim reaper, takes over the body of a young doctor and encounters Han Gye-jeol, who holds absolute sway over his actions.
Image: MBC
Kokdu: Season of Deity
It’s a romantic drama based on a webtoon, featuring Ban Ji Eum, who's lived through countless reincarnations with all her memories intact. In her 19th life, she's determined to find Moon Seo Ha, a man from her 18th life
Image: tvN
See You In My 19th Life
Seo A-ri attains instant social media fame, but the glamorous world of influencers hides deadly consequences
Celebrity
Image: Netflix
A compassionate woman with a heart of gold enters the competitive realm of private education as her daughter seeks admission to a renowned math instructor's class
Crash Course In Romance
Image: tvN
The Good Bad Mother
Image: JTBC
After a tragic accident, a driven prosecutor is left with the mind of a child. He and his mother embark on a journey of healing and reconciliation
A woman initially driven by revenge finds herself on a path of empathy and understanding as her life reaches a crossroads. This melodrama unfolds with themes of love, forgiveness, empathy, and tragic twists
Image: Disney+
Call It Love
Bullied in school and determined to seek revenge for it, a young woman becomes a teacher and takes in her tormentor's daughter to enact her plan
Image: Netflix
The Glory (part 2)
A competitive attorney and a wary A-list actor, both skeptical about love, find themselves forced into a relationship that challenges their beliefs
Love to Hate You
Image: Netflix
In a pollution-ridden dystopia, the Black Knights, a group of resourceful deliverymen, are humanity's last hope for survival as they navigate the harsh wastelands by any means necessary
Image: Netflix
Black Knight