Pratyusha Dash

september 18, 2023

Entertainment

2023 Best K-dramas: January to June

King the Land portrays Goo Won, heir to a luxury hotel empire, thrust into an inheritance dispute, and Cheon Sa-rang, a happy hotelier whose world changes upon meeting Goo Won

Image: JTBC

King the Land

Kokdu, a grim reaper, takes over the body of a young doctor and encounters Han Gye-jeol, who holds absolute sway over his actions.

Image: MBC

Kokdu: Season of Deity

It’s a romantic drama based on a webtoon, featuring Ban Ji Eum, who's lived through countless reincarnations with all her memories intact. In her 19th life, she's determined to find Moon Seo Ha, a man from her 18th life

Image: tvN

See You In My 19th Life

Seo A-ri attains instant social media fame, but the glamorous world of influencers hides deadly consequences

Celebrity

Image: Netflix

A compassionate woman with a heart of gold enters the competitive realm of private education as her daughter seeks admission to a renowned math instructor's class

Crash Course In Romance

Image: tvN

The Good Bad Mother

Image: JTBC

After a tragic accident, a driven prosecutor is left with the mind of a child. He and his mother embark on a journey of healing and reconciliation

A woman initially driven by revenge finds herself on a path of empathy and understanding as her life reaches a crossroads. This melodrama unfolds with themes of love, forgiveness, empathy, and tragic twists

Image: Disney+

Call It Love

Bullied in school and determined to seek revenge for it, a young woman becomes a teacher and takes in her tormentor's daughter to enact her plan

Image: Netflix

The Glory (part 2)

A competitive attorney and a wary A-list actor, both skeptical about love, find themselves forced into a relationship that challenges their beliefs

Love to Hate You

Image: Netflix 

In a pollution-ridden dystopia, the Black Knights, a group of resourceful deliverymen, are humanity's last hope for survival as they navigate the harsh wastelands by any means necessary

Image: Netflix

Black Knight

