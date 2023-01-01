Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBEr 31, 2023

Entertainment

2023 Best K-dramas: July to December 

A bunch of talented teenagers with special powers clash with some of the most influential governments worldwide

Moving

Image Credits- Disney+

A lawyer, bound by a centuries-old curse, becomes intertwined with a civil servant who possesses the key to his freedom

Destined With You

Image Credits- JTBC 

A psychic veterinarian and a detective team up to solve small-town cases, but their abilities are put to the test as they unravel a mystery involving a serial killer

Behind Your Touch

Image Credits- JTBC 

Living with superhuman strength, a young woman returns to Korea in search of her birth family, only to become embroiled in a criminal case that challenges her extraordinary abilities

Strong Girl Nam Soon

Image Credits- JTBC

Twinkling Watermelon follows a boy leading a double life as a model student and a band member. Through a time slip, he meets his 18-year-old father, forming bonds and friendships

Twinkling Watermelon

Image Credits- tvN

Heiress Do Do Hee and powerful demon Jung Koo Won join forces to restore his lost powers, sparking a compelling romance between them

My Demon

Image Credits- SBS 

A Confucian girl from 19th-century Joseon time-travels to modern times and enters into a contract marriage with a man resembling her dead husband

The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract

Image Credits- MBC

An unpredictable fantasy romance unfolds between a woman cursed to transform into a dog when kissed and the only one who can help her—a man with a fear of dogs

A Good Day to Be a Dog

Image Credits- MBC

Facing adversity, a man contemplates suicide but is confronted by Death, who tasks him with experiencing death repeatedly in different lives to earn a chance at a new beginning

Death’s Game

Image Credits-TVING

Following a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and reconnects with her childhood friend, reigniting an unfinished romance

Welcome to Samdalri

Image Credits- JTBC 

Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer re-enters the society, relentlessly pursuing her dream of becoming a diva

Castaway Diva

Image Credits- JTBC 

