2023 Best K-dramas: July to December
A bunch of talented teenagers with special powers clash with some of the most influential governments worldwide
Moving
Image Credits- Disney+
A lawyer, bound by a centuries-old curse, becomes intertwined with a civil servant who possesses the key to his freedom
Destined With You
Image Credits- JTBC
A psychic veterinarian and a detective team up to solve small-town cases, but their abilities are put to the test as they unravel a mystery involving a serial killer
Behind Your Touch
Image Credits- JTBC
Living with superhuman strength, a young woman returns to Korea in search of her birth family, only to become embroiled in a criminal case that challenges her extraordinary abilities
Strong Girl Nam Soon
Image Credits- JTBC
Twinkling Watermelon follows a boy leading a double life as a model student and a band member. Through a time slip, he meets his 18-year-old father, forming bonds and friendships
Twinkling Watermelon
Image Credits- tvN
Heiress Do Do Hee and powerful demon Jung Koo Won join forces to restore his lost powers, sparking a compelling romance between them
My Demon
Image Credits- SBS
A Confucian girl from 19th-century Joseon time-travels to modern times and enters into a contract marriage with a man resembling her dead husband
The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract
Image Credits- MBC
An unpredictable fantasy romance unfolds between a woman cursed to transform into a dog when kissed and the only one who can help her—a man with a fear of dogs
A Good Day to Be a Dog
Image Credits- MBC
Facing adversity, a man contemplates suicide but is confronted by Death, who tasks him with experiencing death repeatedly in different lives to earn a chance at a new beginning
Death’s Game
Image Credits-TVING
Following a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and reconnects with her childhood friend, reigniting an unfinished romance
Welcome to Samdalri
Image Credits- JTBC
Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer re-enters the society, relentlessly pursuing her dream of becoming a diva
Castaway Diva
Image Credits- JTBC