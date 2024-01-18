Heading 3
January 18, 2024
2023 films that failed to win audience love
Ajay Devgn has not only acted but also directed Bholaa- the Hindi remake of Kaithi. However, the mass action-drama couldn't able to win over audience
Bholaa
Salman Khan is known as the God of mass. However, his film directed by Farhad Samji turned out as a flop at the box office
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Akshay Kumar’s over saturation on screen became a major problem for all his recent releases. Selfiee couldn't able to attract crowd in theaters even after having a good storyline
Selfiee
Hailed as one of the biggest project of Pooja Entertainment, the Tiger Shroff starrer bowled over on its first day of release itself
Ganapath Part 1
Adipurush turned out to be a big disappointment for the audience. The retelling of Ramayana saw multiple controversies after its release
Adipurush
Divya Khosla Kumar starrer Yaariyan 2 was a big letdown at the box office. The movie couldn't make any buzz despite being a franchise
Yaariyan 2
NBK's Bhagavath Kesari was another letdown we watched in 2023. The mass action drama couldn't able to rejoice the fan's expectations
Bhagavanth Kesari
Kannada film Kabzaa was released with huge expectations, however, failed to connect with the audience and couldn't attract the crowd to the theaters
Kabzaa
Akhil Akkineni's Agent was released with huge expectations. But, the mass-action drama didn't go well with the audience
Agent
Kuttey
Starring an ensemble starcast, Kuttey couldn't win audience love at the theaters. The movie was the debut directorial of Aasman Bhardwaj, the son of Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj
