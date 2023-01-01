Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

November 2, 2023

Entertainment

2023 K-dramas
based on Webtoons

Webtoon, or web comics are a form of digital comics and is read vertically by scrolling down on your phones

Image Credits- MBC

What is a Webtoon?

Written by Kang Full, Moving is a supernatural sci-fi K-drama starring Ryu Seong Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung and more

Image Credits- Disney+

Moving

Written by Lee Hey, A Good Day to Be a Dog is a fantasy rom-com starring Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo

Image Credits- MBC

A Good Day to Be a Dog

The original Webtoon was written by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. It stars  Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si and more

Image Credits- Netflix

Sweet Home/Sweet Home 2

This romance K-drama is based on The Girl Downstairs by Min Song Ah. The show stars Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong

Image Credits- Netflix

Doona!

This action series is based on the webtoon of the same name and is written by CRG. It stars Nam Joo Hyuk in leading role

Image Credits- Disney+

Vigilante 

Based on a Webtoon written by Lee Hey with the same title, fantasy K-drama See You in My 19th Life stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Shin Hye Sun.

See You in My 19th Life

Image Credits- tvN

A heartwarming, educational drama, it’s original Webtoon is written by Lee Ra Ha and is titled Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards

Image Credits- Netflix

Daily Dose of Sunshine

This post-apocalyptic K-drama is based on a Webtoon written by Ha Il Kwon. It stars Shin Hyun Soo, Moon Sang Min, Im Se Mi among others

Duty After School

Image Credits- TVING

This thriller K-drama is based on the National Death Penalty Vote Webtoon by Eom Se Yoon. It stars  Park Hae Jin and Lim Ji Yeon

Image Credits- SBS TV

The Killing Vote

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here