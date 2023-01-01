2023 K-dramas
based on Webtoons
Webtoon, or web comics are a form of digital comics and is read vertically by scrolling down on your phones
What is a Webtoon?
Written by Kang Full, Moving is a supernatural sci-fi K-drama starring Ryu Seong Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung and more
Moving
Written by Lee Hey, A Good Day to Be a Dog is a fantasy rom-com starring Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo
A Good Day to Be a Dog
The original Webtoon was written by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. It stars Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si and more
Sweet Home/Sweet Home 2
This romance K-drama is based on The Girl Downstairs by Min Song Ah. The show stars Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong
Doona!
This action series is based on the webtoon of the same name and is written by CRG. It stars Nam Joo Hyuk in leading role
Vigilante
Based on a Webtoon written by Lee Hey with the same title, fantasy K-drama See You in My 19th Life stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Shin Hye Sun.
See You in My 19th Life
A heartwarming, educational drama, it’s original Webtoon is written by Lee Ra Ha and is titled Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards
Daily Dose of Sunshine
This post-apocalyptic K-drama is based on a Webtoon written by Ha Il Kwon. It stars Shin Hyun Soo, Moon Sang Min, Im Se Mi among others
Duty After School
This thriller K-drama is based on the National Death Penalty Vote Webtoon by Eom Se Yoon. It stars Park Hae Jin and Lim Ji Yeon
The Killing Vote