2023 K-dramas
we are eager for

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Jung Hae In has taken the next step into being a deserter himself making us curious to know what awaits him.

D.P. 2

Image: Netflix

Image: News1

Vigilante

Set to be Nam Joo Hyuk’s last rodeo before his military enlistment, it will surely been an eye-catcher.

Image: News1

Han So Hee joins hands with Park Seo Joon to bring a tale from 1945.

Gyeongseong Creature

Image: tvN

A new cast and a different storyline has everyone looking forward to this release.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2

Image: Getty Images

A younger ensemble has been readied for the sequel of the popular rom-com led by Lee Yoo Mi in the lead role.

Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon

Image: OCN

The counters return and will this time be any different than the last?

The Uncanny Counter Season 2

Image: Netflix

Sweet Home Season 2

Battling evils gets more complex as the cast returns for not 1 but 2 more seasons.

A reversal was shown right at the end of the 1st season, raising expectations for the season 2.

Hellbound Season 2

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

Can humans and zombie hybrids co-exist? Our favourite high schoolers return.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2

Image: News1

Esom joins hands with Kim Woo Bin to present a story from the future.

Black Knight

