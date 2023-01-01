2023: K-pop bands who may renew contracts
K-pop bands are most likely to be disbanded after 7 years, whether they want to renew their contract or get disbanded is totally up to the idols and how the management decides.
How does K-pop contract renewal work?
Image: Brave Girls’ Instagram
The K-pop boy group debuted in 2016, and it has been 7 years as of 2023, and fans are still not aware of any news about the renewal of their contract.
Pentagon
Image: Pentagon’s Instagram
WJSN also known as Cosmic Girls, the girl group’s contract was supposed to be over in the month of February 2023, but the good news for fans is Starship Entertainment has recently decided to renew their contracts.
WJSN
Image: WJSN’s Instagram
The world-famous 4-member girl group’s contract is soon to be over in 2023, the group is yet to announce the renewal of their contract.
BLACKPINK
Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram
The K-pop boy group SF9 has also reached its 7th year of debut. Hence, it is still unclear whether the group is renewing the contract.
SF9
Image: SF9’s Instagram
The South Korean boy group’s contract was formed in 2016 by IST Entertainment, and with the members’ contracts getting over in 2023, a few of them decided to not renew with the company.
VICTON
Image: VICTION’s Instagram
TXT's contract with HYBE is going to expire soon. However, it's important to clarify that this date only marks the end of their contract with HYBE. There might be possibilities for contract renewals or changes with the agency or other management decisions beyond 2026.
TXT
Image: TXT’s Instagram
Rumors have also said that the boy band ATEEZ’s contract will be ending soon and renewals are expected to take place soon
ATEEZ
Image: ATEEZ’s Instagram
Kep1er’s project was inspired by the planet, telescope, and astronomer. will be active on a special contract until June 2024.
Kep1er
Image; KE1ER Instagram
NCT debuted its two sub-units, NCT DREAM and NCT 127 in the year of 2016. Now in 2023, the two groups are rumored to be looking at the possible renewals of their contract.
NCT
Image: NCT’s Instagram