Pujya Doss

september 13, 2023

Entertainment

2023 MTV VMAs: All K-pop Acts Who Won

2023 MTV VMAs: All K-pop Act Winners

Image - Getty Images

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place on September 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Image - Getty Images

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Sugar Rush Ride 
A South Korean boy band that debuted in 2019

PUSH Performance of the Year Winner 

Image -  Getty Images

Stray Kids - S-Class - Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2018

Best K-pop Winner

Image - Getty Images

Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven
This is a collaboration between Jung Kook, a member of the K-pop group BTS, and an American rapper Latto 

Song of the Summer Winner

Image - BTS Official Instagram

Group of the Year Winner 

Image - BLACKPINK’s instagram

BLACKPINK - a South Korean girl group that debuted in 2016, known for their catchy songs and their powerful performances

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"  which was choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Image: BLACKPINK’s instagram

Best Choreography Winner

Several K-pop acts were nominated for awards, and some of them took home the trophies

Image - Getty Images

The 2023 MTV VMAs was a night to celebrate the best in K-pop music.

Image - Getty Images

The success of K-pop at the VMAs is a testament to the growing popularity of the genre around the world.

Image - Getty Images

