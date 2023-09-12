2023 MTV VMAs: All K-pop Acts Who Won
2023 MTV VMAs: All K-pop Act Winners
The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place on September 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Sugar Rush Ride
A South Korean boy band that debuted in 2019
PUSH Performance of the Year Winner
Stray Kids - S-Class - Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2018
Best K-pop Winner
Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven
This is a collaboration between Jung Kook, a member of the K-pop group BTS, and an American rapper Latto
Song of the Summer Winner
Image - BTS Official Instagram
Group of the Year Winner
Image - BLACKPINK’s instagram
BLACKPINK - a South Korean girl group that debuted in 2016, known for their catchy songs and their powerful performances
BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" which was choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Image: BLACKPINK’s instagram
Best Choreography Winner
Several K-pop acts were nominated for awards, and some of them took home the trophies
The 2023 MTV VMAs was a night to celebrate the best in K-pop music.
The success of K-pop at the VMAs is a testament to the growing popularity of the genre around the world.
