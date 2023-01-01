2023's Top 10 Global K-dramas
A single mother's love for her children knows no bounds, but when she's faced with a difficult decision, she must confront her own past in order to protect their future
Image: Netflix
The Good Bad Mother
Three siblings from the countryside long for liberation from their mundane lives, but their dreams seem out of reach. But when a mysterious stranger arrives in town, their lives begin to change
Image: JTBC
My Liberation Notes
A top celebrity and his manager cross paths in an unexpected way, leading to a whirlwind romance. But as their relationship deepens, they must also face the challenges of fame and the scrutiny of the public eye
Image: JTBC
Celebrity
A star math tutor and a single mother find themselves falling in love despite their different backgrounds. But their relationship is put to the test when they discover that they're competing for the same job
Image: tvN
Crash Course in Romance
A woman who was brutally bullied in high school seeks revenge on her tormentors years later. But her quest for vengeance comes at a price, and she must ultimately decide
Image: Netflix
The Glory Part 2
A woman who has lost her memory finds herself caught up in a dangerous conspiracy involving her husband and his family. As she pieces her life back together, she must uncover the truth
Image: tvN
Pandora: Beneath the Paradise
A lawyer and a celebrity chef who despise each other find themselves drawn to each other despite their better judgment. But as they get to know each other better, they realize that there's more to each other than meets the eye
Image: Netflix
Love to Hate You
A woman who has the ability to remember her past lives falls in love with a man who is also living the same life. Over the course of their many lifetimes, they experience love, loss, and everything in between
Image: tvN
See You in My 19th Life
A talented woman navigates the cutthroat world of the advertising industry. She's determined to succeed on her own terms, but she must also learn to play by the rules in order to reach the top
Image: JTBC
Agency
A renowned doctor and his team of talented surgeons save lives at a small-town hospital. But when a new doctor arrives, he challenges their methods and forces them to question their own beliefs about medicine
Image: SBS
Dr. Romantic 3