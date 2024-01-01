Heading 3

2024’s teenage heartthrob K-drama stars

Song Kang is a rising star in the K-drama world, known for his boyish good looks and his ability to play both sweet and charming characters

Song Kang

Image: JTBC

Nam Joo Hyuk is a model-turned-actor who has quickly become one of the most popular K-drama actors of his generation. He is known for his tall stature, handsome features, and athletic build

Nam Joo Hyuk

Image: Disney+

Cha Eun-woo is a member of the K-pop group Astro and is also a popular actor. He is known for his ethereal good looks and his charming personality

Cha Eun-woo

Image: Fantagio

Lee Do Hyun is a rising actor who is known for his chameleon-like ability to transform into different roles. He is also known for his intense gaze and his brooding good looks

Lee Do Hyun

Image: tvN

Ahn Hyo Seop is a Canadian-Korean actor who is known for his tall stature, good looks, and deep voice. He is also known for his ability to play both comedic and serious roles

Ahn Hyo Seop

Image: tvN 

Rowoon is a member of the K-pop group SF9 and is also a popular actor. He is known for his tall stature, handsome features, and his gentle personality

Rowoon

Image: JTBC 

Kim Young Dae is a rising actor who is known for his good looks and his charming personality. He is also known for his ability to play both comedic and serious roles

Kim Young Dae

Image: tvN 

Choi Hyun Wook is a rising actor who is known for his boyish good looks and his athletic build. He is also known for his ability to play both sweet and charming characters

Choi Hyun Wook

Image: tvN 

Hwang In Youp is a model-turned-actor who has quickly become one of the most popular K-drama actors of his generation. He is known for his tall stature, handsome features, and his brooding good looks

Hwang In Youp

Image: tvN 

Kim Min Kyu is a rising actor who is known for his good looks and his charming personality. He is also known for his ability to play both comedic and serious roles

Kim Min Kyu

Image: KBS2

