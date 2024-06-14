Heading 3
JUNE 14, 2024
'24's highly-anticipated Hollywood films
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys 4 is released in cinemas this weekend
Bad Boys 4
The much-awaited animation movie Despicable Me 4 is coming in cinemas on July 3
Despicable Me 4
Deadpool & Wolverine is set to storm at the theatres on July 26. It has immense buzz among the fans
Deadpool & Wolverine
Starring Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, Transformers One is coming to cinemas on Sept 20
Transformers One
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are teaming up for Wolfs. The psychological thriller drama is coming to cinemas on Sept 20
Wolfs
One of the most awaited movies of 2024 is Joker 2. The Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer is coming on Oct 4
Joker: Folie À Deux
Tom Hardy will return as Venom in its third instalment. The movie is set to release on Nov 8
Venom 3
Ridley Scott is returning with the sequel to Gladiator. The movie is scheduled to release on Nov 22
Gladiator 2
Warner Brothers is returning with The Lord of the Rings: The War of The Rohirrim on Dec 9
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Mufasa: The Lion King
The prequel of 2019 released The Lion King explores the origin story of Mufasa. The movie is coming on Dec 20 in cinemas
