JUNE 14, 2024

'24's highly-anticipated Hollywood films


Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys 4 is released in cinemas this weekend

 Bad Boys 4 

The much-awaited animation movie Despicable Me 4 is coming in cinemas on July 3 

Despicable Me 4 

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to storm at the theatres on July 26. It has immense buzz among the fans 

Deadpool & Wolverine 

Starring Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, Transformers One is coming to cinemas on Sept 20

Transformers One

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are teaming up for Wolfs. The psychological thriller drama is coming to cinemas on Sept 20

 Wolfs 

One of the most awaited movies of 2024 is Joker 2. The Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer is coming on Oct 4 

 Joker: Folie À Deux 

Tom Hardy will return as Venom in its third instalment. The movie is set to release on Nov 8 

 Venom 3 

Ridley Scott is returning with the sequel to Gladiator. The movie is scheduled to release on Nov 22 

Gladiator 2 

Warner Brothers is returning with The Lord of the Rings: The War of The Rohirrim on Dec 9 

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Mufasa: The Lion King 

The prequel of 2019 released The Lion King explores the origin story of Mufasa. The movie is coming on Dec 20 in cinemas 

