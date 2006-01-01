Heading 3

2nd gen male K-pop idol turned actors

Junho made his acting debut in the Korean film Cold Eyes and has since taken on leading roles in productions like Good Manager, Rain or Shine, Wok of Love, and King the Land

Image credits- Lee Junho’s Instagram

Lee Junho- 2PM

He took on lead roles in Korean dramas such as Work Later Drink Now, Revolutionary Love, My Fellow Citizens! and Love Is for Suckers. Additionally, he played supporting roles in The King of Dramas, She Was Pretty, and Bloodhounds

Image credits- Choi Si Won’s Instagram

Choi Si Won- Super Junior

He made his acting debut in the Korean drama Cinderella's Stepsister and has since taken on roles in Dream High, Who Are You?, Wonderful Days, Let's Fight, Ghost, Save Me, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, and Vincenzo

Image credits- Ok TaecYeon’s Instagram

Ok Taecyeon- 2PM

He gained recognition for his notable roles in Run On, Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Summer Strike, Hell Is Other People, and Tracer

Image Credits- Im Si Wan

Im Si Wan- ZE:A

He started in 2006 with Unstoppable High Kick and later featured in the Japanese drama Kaitō Royale and 7th Grade Civil Servant. His roles include Bo-ra! Deborah, Show Window: The Queen's House, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Queen for Seven Days

Image Credits- Hwang Chan Sung

Hwang Chan Sung- 2PM


As an actor, he's recognized for his performances in The Heirs, High Society, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Strong Girl Bong Soon, Suits, Happiness, Soundtrack #1, and Our Blooming Youth

Image Credits- Park Hyung Sik’s Instagram

Park Hyung Sik- ZE:A

He is known for his roles in Angel's Last Mission: Love, Numbers, Ms. Hammurabi, Master's Sun, The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, and Royal Secret Agent

Image Credits-L’s Instagram

L- INFINITE

He appeared in the weekend family drama My Husband Got a Family, as well as in The Heirs, Hospital Ship, Heartstrings, Oh My Ladylord, and Celebrity

Image credits- Kang Min Hyuk’s Instagram

Kang Min Hyuk-  CNBLUE

He debuted in 2010 with Pianist and went on to star in series like Salamander Guru and The Shadows, To the Beautiful You, Medical Top Team, My First Time, and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Image credits- Choi Minho’s Instagram

Choi Minho- SHINee

He garnered recognition for his roles in the television series Love in the Moonlight, Warm and Cozy, and Police University

Image credits-Jung Jinyoung’s Instagram

Jung Jinyoung- B1A4

He made his television debut in You're Beautiful and has since taken on roles in dramas such as Heartstrings, Marry Him If You Dare, The Three Musketeers, and The Package

Image credits-Jung Yong Hwa’s Instagram

Jung Yong Hwa- CNBLUE

