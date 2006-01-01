2nd gen male K-pop idol turned actors
Junho made his acting debut in the Korean film Cold Eyes and has since taken on leading roles in productions like Good Manager, Rain or Shine, Wok of Love, and King the Land
Lee Junho- 2PM
He took on lead roles in Korean dramas such as Work Later Drink Now, Revolutionary Love, My Fellow Citizens! and Love Is for Suckers. Additionally, he played supporting roles in The King of Dramas, She Was Pretty, and Bloodhounds
Choi Si Won- Super Junior
He made his acting debut in the Korean drama Cinderella's Stepsister and has since taken on roles in Dream High, Who Are You?, Wonderful Days, Let's Fight, Ghost, Save Me, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, and Vincenzo
Ok Taecyeon- 2PM
He gained recognition for his notable roles in Run On, Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Summer Strike, Hell Is Other People, and Tracer
Im Si Wan- ZE:A
He started in 2006 with Unstoppable High Kick and later featured in the Japanese drama Kaitō Royale and 7th Grade Civil Servant. His roles include Bo-ra! Deborah, Show Window: The Queen's House, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Queen for Seven Days
Hwang Chan Sung- 2PM
As an actor, he's recognized for his performances in The Heirs, High Society, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Strong Girl Bong Soon, Suits, Happiness, Soundtrack #1, and Our Blooming Youth
Park Hyung Sik- ZE:A
He is known for his roles in Angel's Last Mission: Love, Numbers, Ms. Hammurabi, Master's Sun, The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, and Royal Secret Agent
L- INFINITE
He appeared in the weekend family drama My Husband Got a Family, as well as in The Heirs, Hospital Ship, Heartstrings, Oh My Ladylord, and Celebrity
Kang Min Hyuk- CNBLUE
He debuted in 2010 with Pianist and went on to star in series like Salamander Guru and The Shadows, To the Beautiful You, Medical Top Team, My First Time, and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Choi Minho- SHINee
He garnered recognition for his roles in the television series Love in the Moonlight, Warm and Cozy, and Police University
Jung Jinyoung- B1A4
He made his television debut in You're Beautiful and has since taken on roles in dramas such as Heartstrings, Marry Him If You Dare, The Three Musketeers, and The Package
Jung Yong Hwa- CNBLUE