2PM’s Ok Taecyeon's Movies and K-dramas
Taecyeon stars in this prequel to the hit film Roaring Currents. It is set in 1592 Korea during the threat of a Japanese invasion and follows the story of Admiral Yin Sun Sin and the Korean army's battle against the invaders
Hansan: Rising Dragon
Vincenzo
Taecyeon plays the role of Jang Joon Woo, the notorious crime lord, in this crime thriller. The series revolves around Vincenzo Cassano, a consigliere and lawyer who returns to South Korea and gets involved in the affairs of a corrupt pharmaceutical company
Taecyeon portrays Ra Yi Eon, a royal secret agent, in this historical drama. He teams up with Kim Joy, played by Kim Hye Yoon, to solve cases while their romance faces obstacles due to Joy's troubled past
Secret Royal Inspector & Joy
Taecyeon plays Tae Pyeong, a man with the ability to foresee death, in this mystery thriller. He works with detective Joon Young, portrayed by Lee Yeon Hee, to track down a serial killer and save a kidnapped girl
The Game: Towards Zero
Taecyeon appears in this supernatural thriller alongside Kim Yunjin. The story follows Mi Hee, played by Kim, who returns to her house after being falsely imprisoned for the murder of her husband and seeks to uncover the truth
House of The Disappeared
Taecyeon stars in this suspenseful drama about four unemployed men who get caught up in a religious cult. They try to save a woman named Im Sang Mi, portrayed by Seo Ye Ji, from the clutches of the cult
Save Me
Taecyeon plays detective Gun Woo in this supernatural detective drama. The story revolves around Shi On, portrayed by So Yi Hyun, who wakes up from a coma and gains the ability to see ghosts. Gun Woo initially doubts her abilities but later joins forces with her to solve cases
Who Are You?
Taecyeon is part of the ensemble cast in this musical drama set in an elite grooming academy for aspiring K-pop idols. The series follows the dreams and challenges of six students as they strive to achieve their goals
Dream High
It follows four engaged couples preparing for their weddings. Taecyeon plays chef Won Cheol, whose fiancée So Mi (Lee Yeon Hee) feels something is missing in their relationship
Marriage Blue
The story revolves around Dong Suk (Lee Seo Jin), a successful prosecutor who returns to his hometown after 14 years. Ok Taecyeon portrays Dong Hee, Dong Suk's younger brother, who has faced numerous challenges while growing up
Wonderful Days
