Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 08, 2023

Entertainment

4th Gen female K-pop idols with cat eyes

With a gaze that sparks dynamism, Yeji leads ITZY with charisma and cat eyes that mirror her fierce stage presence

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

ITZY’s Yeji

Hauntingly captivating, Haerin of NewJeans possesses versatile cat eyes that echo her enchanting vocals and magnetic stage allure

Image: WM Entertainment.

NewJeans’s Haerin

Billlie's charismatic rapper, Sheon, flaunts cat eyes that mirror the intensity of her lyrics, making her a force to be reckoned with

Image:  Mystic Story.

Billlie’s Sheon

With eyes as enchanting as her vocals, Ningning of AESPA captivates with cat eyes that radiate both power and grace

Image:  SM Entertainment.

AESPA’s Ningning

Soyeon, (G)I-DLE's fiery rapper, owns the stage with cat eyes that reflect her bold creativity and magnetic presence

Image:  Cube Entertainment.

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

(G)I-DLE's Minnie graces the stage with her enchanting vocals and cat eyes that exude both elegance and a touch of mystery

Image:  Cube Entertainment.

(G)I-DLE’s Minnie

Aisha of EVERGLOW captivates with cat eyes that amplify her versatile talent, showcasing a dynamic blend of charisma and captivating stage energy

 Image:  Yuehua Entertainment.

EVERGLOW’s Aisha

ISA's cat eyes mirror her powerful vocals, delivering a harmonious blend of strength and grace on stage. STAYC's rising star is marked by her compelling presence

Image:  High Up Entertainment.

STAYC’s ISA

With a gaze that sparkles like starlight, Sangah of Lightsum brings a refreshing charm and promising talent to the stage with her expressive cat eyes

 Image:  Cube Entertainment.

Lightsum’s Sangah

Aespa's leader, Karina, mesmerizes with cat eyes that radiate confidence and elegance, embodying the group's futuristic charm

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Aespa's Karina

