4th Gen female K-pop idols with cat eyes
With a gaze that sparks dynamism, Yeji leads ITZY with charisma and cat eyes that mirror her fierce stage presence
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ITZY’s Yeji
Hauntingly captivating, Haerin of NewJeans possesses versatile cat eyes that echo her enchanting vocals and magnetic stage allure
Image: WM Entertainment.
NewJeans’s Haerin
Billlie's charismatic rapper, Sheon, flaunts cat eyes that mirror the intensity of her lyrics, making her a force to be reckoned with
Image: Mystic Story.
Billlie’s Sheon
With eyes as enchanting as her vocals, Ningning of AESPA captivates with cat eyes that radiate both power and grace
Image: SM Entertainment.
AESPA’s Ningning
Soyeon, (G)I-DLE's fiery rapper, owns the stage with cat eyes that reflect her bold creativity and magnetic presence
Image: Cube Entertainment.
(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon
(G)I-DLE's Minnie graces the stage with her enchanting vocals and cat eyes that exude both elegance and a touch of mystery
Image: Cube Entertainment.
(G)I-DLE’s Minnie
Aisha of EVERGLOW captivates with cat eyes that amplify her versatile talent, showcasing a dynamic blend of charisma and captivating stage energy
Image: Yuehua Entertainment.
EVERGLOW’s Aisha
ISA's cat eyes mirror her powerful vocals, delivering a harmonious blend of strength and grace on stage. STAYC's rising star is marked by her compelling presence
Image: High Up Entertainment.
STAYC’s ISA
With a gaze that sparkles like starlight, Sangah of Lightsum brings a refreshing charm and promising talent to the stage with her expressive cat eyes
Image: Cube Entertainment.
Lightsum’s Sangah
Aespa's leader, Karina, mesmerizes with cat eyes that radiate confidence and elegance, embodying the group's futuristic charm
Image: SM Entertainment.
Aespa's Karina