Hongjoong’s only permanent known tattoo is a self-designed one on his ankle with the word "FAITH" written horizontally, flanked by wings
Hongjoong (ATEEZ)
Source: KQ Entertainment
Soyeon has two tattoos, a lotus flower on her shoulder blade and a heartbeat on her inner arm said to symbolize her organ donation agreement
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)
Source: CUBE Entertainment
Kim Lip has a crescent moon tattoo on her right index finger, possibly symbolizing a ring is suspected to be connected to LOONA's moon theme
Kim Lip (LOONA)
Source: BlockBerryCreative
Chan has three tattoos with distinct meanings, including a palm leaf on his forearm symbolizing healing, a whale on his inner forearm that represents his love for his sister and an array of flowers
Chan (TO1)
Source: Wake One Entertainment
Soojin, a fourth-generation K-pop star is known to have multiple tattoos including one that says "Self love is the best love"
Soojin (former (G)I-DLE)
Source: CUBE Entertainment
Similar to Soyeon, Dohyun has an organ donor tattoo on his inner arm that includes the phrase "organ donor." He is also known to have a tattoo near his collarbone
Dohyun (MIRAE)
Source: DSP Media
ATEEZ's Wooyoung has a thigh tattoo reading "Amicus ad aras" in Latin, shared with best friend San as a symbol of their bond. He also has a Spanish tattoo on his ribcage and a new "I'm never alone and I never will be'' tattoo on his upper back
Wooyoung (ATEEZ)
Source: KQ Entertainment
San, also from ATEEZ, has a matching "Amicus ad aras" tattoo with Wooyoung as a symbol of their friendship, but it hasn't been seen by fans yet
San (ATEEZ)
Source: KQ Entertainment
Daehyeon has multiple forearm tattoos including feathers and the phrase "I want to be your son again if I'm born again." He also has a flower tattoo, and recently, a compass tattoo that's been making rounds on social media
Daehyeon (WEi)
Source: Oui Entertainment
Yuqi has an adorable tattoo of a corgi’s butt on her shoulder
Yuqi ((G)I-DLE)
Source: Cube Entertainment