Heading 3

4th Generation K-pop Idols’ Tattoos

Sugandha Srivastava 

April 23, 2023

Entertainment

Hongjoong’s only permanent known tattoo is a self-designed one on his ankle with the word "FAITH" written horizontally, flanked by wings 

Hongjoong (ATEEZ)

Source: KQ Entertainment 

Soyeon has two tattoos, a lotus flower on her shoulder blade and a heartbeat on her inner arm said to symbolize her organ donation agreement

Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)

Source: CUBE Entertainment 

Kim Lip has a crescent moon tattoo on her right index finger, possibly symbolizing a ring is suspected to be connected to LOONA's moon theme

Kim Lip (LOONA)

Source: BlockBerryCreative

Chan has three tattoos with distinct meanings, including a palm leaf on his forearm symbolizing healing, a whale on his inner forearm that represents his love for his sister and an array of flowers 

Chan (TO1)

Source: Wake One Entertainment 

Soojin, a fourth-generation K-pop star is known to have multiple tattoos including one that says "Self love is the best love"

Soojin (former (G)I-DLE)

Source: CUBE Entertainment 

Similar to Soyeon, Dohyun has an organ donor tattoo on his inner arm that includes the phrase "organ donor." He is also known to have a tattoo near his collarbone 

Dohyun (MIRAE)

Source: DSP Media 

ATEEZ's Wooyoung has a thigh tattoo reading "Amicus ad aras" in Latin, shared with best friend San as a symbol of their bond. He also has a Spanish tattoo on his ribcage and a new "I'm never alone and I never will be'' tattoo on his upper back

Wooyoung (ATEEZ)

Source: KQ Entertainment 

San, also from ATEEZ, has a matching "Amicus ad aras" tattoo with Wooyoung as a symbol of their friendship, but it hasn't been seen by fans yet

San (ATEEZ)

Source: KQ Entertainment 

Daehyeon has multiple forearm tattoos including feathers and the phrase "I want to be your son again if I'm born again." He also has a flower tattoo, and recently, a compass tattoo that's been making rounds on social media

Daehyeon (WEi)

Source: Oui Entertainment 

Yuqi has an adorable tattoo of a corgi’s butt on her shoulder

Yuqi ((G)I-DLE)

Source: Cube Entertainment 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here