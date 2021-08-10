5 Actors who spoke about miscarriage

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s journey to motherhood hasn’t been an easy ride. She stated that when she discovered that she was pregnant for the first time, she was overjoyed but unfortunately, suffered from a miscarriage
She thought she would never get pregnant again as she was later also diagnosed with APL syndrome. She is now blessed with two children, son Viaan and daughter Samisha
Shah Rukh and Gauri have been married for 30 years and are blessed with three beautiful children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. But not many know that the couple suffered a miscarriage in 1997
Gauri Khan & Shah Rukh Khan
Gauri revealed that she had had a miscarriage before their son, Aryan in 1997. Shah Rukh once said that before Aryan there were some miscarriages and they dealt with a difficult time
Kajol and Ajay Devgn are blessed with two children, Nysa and Yug. However, not many know that she had suffered a miscarriage, 2 years after marriage due to an ectopic pregnancy
Kajol & Ajay Devgn
Just after 6 weeks of her pregnancy, the baby had to be aborted since the pregnancy was affecting Kajol’s health. In an interview, Ajay revealed that they lost their baby and they have no regret since Kajol’s health was in danger
Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra welcomed their son last month after having a daughter. Geeta revealed that she had two miscarriages before his birth
Geeta Basra & Harbhajan Singh
She had her first miscarriage in 2019, and second in 2020 during the lockdown. Geeta said she was in her first trimester in both cases
Before Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed son Azad through surrogacy, Aamir had spoken about Kiran Rao suffering a miscarriage
Kiran Rao & Aamir Khan
Aamir had said that Kiran and him lost their baby. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to avert a miscarriage