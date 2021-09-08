5 Anurag Kashyap movies you must watch Sep 08, 2021
1. No Smoking
No Smoking is India’s first non-linear movie that the audiences were not able to understand and the reason why it failed at the box office
The movie is extremely realistic, bizarre and a scarring portrayal of rehabilitation
2. Gangs Of Wasseypur Series (1 & 2)
If you haven’t watched this violent and dark comedy crime masterpiece yet, then you are really missing out
This is one of the most appreciated Indian movies and got placed in the list of 100 best films in the 21st century of “the guardian films”
Dev D is a modern-day tale of Devdas. In this masterpiece they talk about life and death. You get to see humans in their extreme behaviour and how a decision can impact the life of an individual
3. Dev D
The structure of this movie is pure experimental and colourful where you will see fullness and boldness outside but emptiness and darkness inside
4. Ugly
If you ever wanted to experience the harsh reality behind the life of the people from Mumbai, then you must watch Ugly
It is a story that revolves around the kidnapping of a small girl and the greedy nature of her loved ones
This movie was not released due to a case going on at the high court. The story is about the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast and the narration is raw with imperfect characters
5. Black Friday
The imperfection has made this movie interesting and shows real characters like Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Memon, and Badshah Khan in their own psyche
