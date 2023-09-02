5 Bollywood references in Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his latest released comedy film, Dream Girl 2
Dream Girl 2 hit the theaters last week. Serving as a spiritual successor to the 2019 comedy drama Dream Girl, the film is gaining traction for its comedic prowess and engaging storyline
Following a prevailing trend in Bollywood, the movie is laced with amusing references and nods to other films and actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and the recent blockbuster Gadar 2
The popular song Naiyo Lagda from Salman Khan’s recent film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been used in another hilariously romantic scene
Seema Pahwa plays a lady who has been divorced twice and is on the verge of the third one, in Dream Girl 2. She falls in Love with Ayushmann’s Karam and recites a disaster version of the iconic SRK dialogue, "Itni Shiddat se…"
The iconic song of Sunny Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2, "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke…", has been used in the background of a scene where Abhishek Banerjee’s character tries to romance Ayushmann’s Pooja and eventually finds out his real identity
When Ayushmann's character finally discloses his true identity to everyone, Paresh Rawal's character amusingly comments, "I recognized Ranveer Singh even when he was wearing a ghagra (skirt), but I couldn't recognize him (Ayushmann's character) in this"
Paresh Rawal's character wants to get his son, Shah Rukh, married and asks for Manjot Singh’s help in finding a girl for him. He misunderstands and responds that Shah Rukh Khan is already married and also has three kids
Dream Girl 2 is well received by the audience. The film has grossed over 60 crore in only a week of its theatrical run
As per the trade reports, Dream Girl 2 is headed for a clean hit status at the box office. The film has a clear run till the release of Jawan on September 7
On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a couple of subjects. One of which is a Vampire comedy under the banner of Maddock films