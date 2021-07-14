Bollywood remakes of South July 14, 2021
The 2019 Telugu blockbuster Jersey starring Tollywood heartthrob Nani shows the story of a cricketer who returns to the field after 10 years
The film is being remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The movie is scheduled to release by November 5, 2021
Popular Tamil film Kaithi, starring Karthi, Arjun Das, George Maryan and Dheena in pivotal roles was a masterpiece by director Lokesh Kanagaraj
The story of a father on parole ready to go to any level to meet his daughter is played by Ajay Devgn in its Hindi remake. The movie release was delayed to 12th August due to a rise in Covid-19 cases
The gangster and cop connection open our eyes to a new field of what good and bad is a must-watch Tamil film Vikram Vedha, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan
We can’t wait to watch Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the Bollywood remake of this neo-noir action thriller film
Ajay Bhupathi’s film named after a motorcycle called RX100 revolves around love, lust and revenge
The Hindi remake of Rx100 titled Tadap features debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria and is all set to come to the screen by September 24
The 2020 Telugu thriller film Hit: the first case, tells the story of a troubled cop who is fighting a battle between his past and present, played by Vishwak Sen
The Hindi remake is currently in production starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role
