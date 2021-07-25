5 B-Town starkids who're making a debut 25-07
2021
Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to work as an assistant director in Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh
A lot of young girls are already fangirling over his good looks and handsome ruggedness and cannot wait to see him on the big screen
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon has not yet confirmed her Bollywood debut. However, she has already been a part of some hit music videos
She recently got featured in her second music video along with Akshay Kumar
Katrina Kaif’s younger sister, Isabelle Kaif is a stunner just like her
She made her debut alongside Sooraj Pancholi, but was not well recognised. However, she has more films in her kitty opposite Pulkit Samrat and Aayush Sharma
Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty is soon to be seen on the silver screen
He is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria’s upcoming film “Tadap”
Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor has already gained popularity due to Instagram and her impeccable sense of style
She is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. Boney Kapoor, her father has confirmed the same to Bollywood Times
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla