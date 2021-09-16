sept 16, 2021

Celebs who settled abroad

Known for her grace, Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Sriram Nene in 1999. She opted to relocate to Los Angeles after her marriage

MADHURI DIXIT

She did a few movies following her marriage, but she has now returned to the country after several years and is mainly judging reality shows rather than acting

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough and moved to Los Angeles

PREITY ZINTA

She does not seem to be returning to the big screen any time soon. She was last seen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit

The 'Khoobsurat' actress, moved to London with her husband Anand Ahuja after their marriage in 2018

SONAM KAPOOR

 She recently returned to India after a year away to visit her family. Fans are looking forward to seeing her on the big screen again

Former Miss World and the desi girl, moved to the US to make music and act in films

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

 In 2018, she moved to Encino, Los Angeles,  after marrying pop star and Jonas brothers singer Nick Jonas

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani married in 2016. They, along with their families, live in Hong Kong

LISA HAYDON

They are the proud parents of two sons, Zack and Leo, as well as a daughter, Lara
