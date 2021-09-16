sept 16, 2021
Celebs who settled abroad
Known for her grace, Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Sriram Nene in 1999. She opted to relocate to Los Angeles after her marriage
MADHURI DIXIT
She did a few movies following her marriage, but she has now returned to the country after several years and is mainly judging reality shows rather than acting
Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough and moved to Los Angeles
PREITY ZINTA
She does not seem to be returning to the big screen any time soon. She was last seen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit
The 'Khoobsurat' actress, moved to London with her husband Anand Ahuja after their marriage in 2018
SONAM KAPOOR
She recently returned to India after a year away to visit her family. Fans are looking forward to seeing her on the big screen again
Former Miss World and the desi girl, moved to the US to make music and act in films
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
In 2018, she moved to Encino, Los Angeles, after marrying pop star and Jonas brothers singer Nick Jonas
Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani married in 2016. They, along with their families, live in Hong Kong
LISA HAYDON
They are the proud parents of two sons, Zack and Leo, as well as a daughter, Lara
Click Here
For more updates
on bollywood,
follow Pinkvilla