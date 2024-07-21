Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Sports

july 21, 2024

5 Highest-Paid NFL Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract with the Jaguars, including a guaranteed $200 million

Trevor Lawrence

Image source-tlawrence16

Last season, Lawrence scored 4016 yards, and 21 touchdowns, helping the Jaguars achieve nine wins, and eight losses

#2

Image source-tlawrence16

Joe Burrow signed a five-year $275 million contract extension with the Bengals, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the league

Joe Burrow

Image source- joeyb_9

Despite his contract, Burrow had a disappointing 2023 season, and the Bengal struggled, finishing fourth in the NFC North Division

#4

Image source- joeyb_9

Jared Goff, the quarterback for the Detroit Lions, earns $53 million annually, making him a key player

Jared Goff

Image source- jaredgoff

Last season, Goff threw for 4575 yards, and 30 touchdowns, leading the Lions to the conference championship games, where the San Francisco 49ers ultimately defeated them

Image source- jaredgoff

#6

In 2023, Justin Herbert signed a five-year, $262.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, earning him $52.5 million per year

Image source- justinherbert

Justin Herbert

With championship-winning coach Jim Harbaugh, Herbert is set to guide the Chargers offense, aiming for a Super Bowl victory in the upcoming season

#8

Image source- justinherbert

Lamar Jackson, quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, signed a five-year  $260 million contract extension last year

Lamar Jackson

Image source- new_era8

Despite the Ravens losing the conference championship game to the Kansas city chiefs, Jackson was named MVP 

#10

Image source- new_era8

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here