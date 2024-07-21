Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
july 21, 2024
5 Highest-Paid NFL Quarterbacks
Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract with the Jaguars, including a guaranteed $200 million
Trevor Lawrence
Image source-tlawrence16
Last season, Lawrence scored 4016 yards, and 21 touchdowns, helping the Jaguars achieve nine wins, and eight losses
#2
Image source-tlawrence16
Joe Burrow signed a five-year $275 million contract extension with the Bengals, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the league
Joe Burrow
Image source- joeyb_9
Despite his contract, Burrow had a disappointing 2023 season, and the Bengal struggled, finishing fourth in the NFC North Division
#4
Image source- joeyb_9
Jared Goff, the quarterback for the Detroit Lions, earns $53 million annually, making him a key player
Jared Goff
Image source- jaredgoff
Last season, Goff threw for 4575 yards, and 30 touchdowns, leading the Lions to the conference championship games, where the San Francisco 49ers ultimately defeated them
Image source- jaredgoff
#6
In 2023, Justin Herbert signed a five-year, $262.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, earning him $52.5 million per year
Image source- justinherbert
Justin Herbert
With championship-winning coach Jim Harbaugh, Herbert is set to guide the Chargers offense, aiming for a Super Bowl victory in the upcoming season
#8
Image source- justinherbert
Lamar Jackson, quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, signed a five-year $260 million contract extension last year
Lamar Jackson
Image source- new_era8
Despite the Ravens losing the conference championship game to the Kansas city chiefs, Jackson was named MVP
#10
Image source- new_era8
