Films Ranveer Singh changed his look for
august 10, 2021
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Ranveer Singh transformed his body completely for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Ranveer’s body changed within weeks which involved working out at very late hours of the night or very early hours of the morning
Ranveer’s first step towards transforming into Bajirao started with shaving his head
Bajirao Mastani
From the moustache to the tilak, every detail was given proper attention. His moustache became quite popular among his fans and a lot of them even imitated Ranveer’s look
Ranveer Singh’s look for Padmaavat was the most transforming. He looked so menacing and savage that he was almost unrecognisable
Padmaavat
He worked towards attaining a toned and healthy body since he had to buff up for the look. He also had to grow his hair and beard in order to attain the wild look
After buffing up for Padmaavat, Ranveer had to again lose weight For his role in Gully Boy
Gully Boy
Ranveer had to look skinny and lean for the role and had to shed a lot of weight. His extreme transformation sent the internet into a meltdown with fans calling Ranveer their “inspiration”
Post his bulked up look for Simmba, Ranveer had to develop a lean physique yet again for the role of Kapil Dev in the movie 83
83
Besides intense workouts, Ranveer had a meticulous diet regime in place that made the transformation possible. From 86 kg in Simmba, he had to lose about 12 to 14 kg
