Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Sports
july 23, 2024
5 NFL Records That Sound FAKE but are True
The Buffalo Bills has emerged in four consecutive Super Bowls, which made their fans happy
Buffalo- Bills Losing four consecutive Super Bowls
Image Credits: Getty
But they feel disappointed remembering their four consecutive loses
#2
Image Credits: Getty
In the year 1971 on Christmas Day, the world witnessed the longest game in NFL history
The longest game in NFL history
Image Credits: Getty
Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs played each other for about 82 minutes, and 40 seconds as the two sides kept going into double overtime
#4
Image Credits: Getty
The record for the longest losing streak is held by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and have enlisted their name in record books
Longest Losing streak
Image Credits: Getty
They lost consecutive 26 games in 1976-77, which made fans want to not remember this
Image Credits: Getty
#6
The most playoff wins in the league’s history are 35 and is held by Tom Brady
Image Credits: Getty
Most playoffs win of all time
Earlier this record was held by NFL legend Joe Montana but was broken by the New England Patriots
#8
Image Credits: Getty
This game is full of risks and injuries, where players face fierce competition, but George Blanda holds multiple records
Longest NFL career of all time
Image Credits: Getty
George Blanda- the quarterback died in 2010 but holds the record for longest NFL career, and has played in four different decades
#10
Image Credits: Getty
