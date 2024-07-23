Heading 3

july 23, 2024

5 NFL Records That Sound FAKE but are True

The Buffalo Bills has emerged in four consecutive Super Bowls, which made their fans happy

Buffalo- Bills Losing four consecutive Super Bowls

But they feel disappointed remembering their four consecutive loses

#2

In the year 1971 on Christmas Day, the world witnessed the longest game in NFL history 

The longest game in NFL history

Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs played each other for about 82 minutes, and 40 seconds as the two sides kept going into double overtime

#4

The record for the longest losing streak is held by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and have enlisted their name in record books

Longest Losing streak

They lost consecutive 26 games in 1976-77, which made fans want to not remember this

#6

The most playoff wins in the league’s history are 35 and is held by Tom Brady 

Most playoffs win of all time

Earlier this record was held by NFL legend Joe Montana but was broken by the New England Patriots 

#8

This game is full of risks and injuries, where players face fierce competition, but George Blanda holds multiple records

Longest NFL career of all time

George Blanda- the quarterback died in 2010 but holds the record for longest NFL career, and has played in four different decades

#10

