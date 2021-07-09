5 times Anushka Sharma got trolled

During the naming of Feroz Shah Kotla as the Arun Jaitley stadium, one stand was even named after Virat Kohli after which the cricketer visited the place to express his gratitude
With Virat Kohli went his entire team and wife, Anushka Sharma, but this didn’t go well with the “Kohli fans” as they started mocking Anushka Sharma, calling her the captain of the national cricket team
RCB’s poor performance
Anushka Sharma was heavily trolled when RCB was performing poorly and she was held responsible for Virat Kohli’s bad performance
The trolls said that ever since Anushka started coming to the stands, the performance of RCB has only been getting worse and worse by each day, and they even asked her to “leave” Virat Kohli for his happiness
“Three legends in one photo”
When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went to watch Australian Open in 2019, they met and clicked pictures with Roger Federer that he shared on social media, captioning it as “three legends in one photo”
The caption didn’t go down well with the fans as they made fun of Anushka Sharma and cropped her out of the picture saying that there are “only two” legends in the picture
Cape Town Test Match
Cape Town Test Match was the first match Virat Kohli was seen playing after tying the knot with Anushka Sharma and she was present in the stands cheering for him
But when the team didn’t perform well, the cricket fans trolled Anushka Sharma, calling her an “unlucky charm”
Asking for the signal of “four”
During the 2019 World Cup, Anushka Sharma accompanied her husband to all of his matches to support him
There was a moment during the match when the cameras spotted the actor asking one of her fellow spectators to re-enact the signal for a boundary and got trolled for not knowing it despite being the wife of a cricketer
For more updates on Anushka Sharma, follow PINKVILLA