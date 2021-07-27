5 must watch
movies of Kriti Sanon

July 27, 2021

Raabta

The 2017 film, Raabta directed by Dinesh Vijan is based on the concept of reincarnated star-crossed love. It takes place across two timelines of the past and present life of the main characters

In the film, Sanon plays the role of Saira who falls in love with a boy named Shiv but their simple love story is put to test when her past life makes a comeback

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi is the perfect romcom that you can watch on a gloomy Sunday evening with your bae or your family

Kriti plays the role of free-spirited Bitti Mishra in search of the author of her favourite book which in turn leads to an interesting love triangle

Luka Chuppi

Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar. Along with Kriti, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role

The film tells the story of a local television reporter who cohabits with his intern and their traditional families assume that they got married to each other

Dilwale

The story of Dilwale takes place across two timelines, the first being of the present day, and the other in the year 2000

The main characters fall in love with each other but are forced to stay apart as they belong to rival mafia families

Heropanti

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti mainly revolves around a strict Jat family from Haryana

Kriti plays the role of Dimpy whose sister elopes with her boyfriend and her father decides to find them. Meanwhile, another love story takes place in the premises of this search

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here