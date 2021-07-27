5 must watch July 27, 2021
movies of Kriti Sanon
Raabta
The 2017 film, Raabta directed by Dinesh Vijan is based on the concept of reincarnated star-crossed love. It takes place across two timelines of the past and present life of the main characters
In the film, Sanon plays the role of Saira who falls in love with a boy named Shiv but their simple love story is put to test when her past life makes a comeback
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi is the perfect romcom that you can watch on a gloomy Sunday evening with your bae or your family
Kriti plays the role of free-spirited Bitti Mishra in search of the author of her favourite book which in turn leads to an interesting love triangle
Luka Chuppi
Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar. Along with Kriti, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role
The film tells the story of a local television reporter who cohabits with his intern and their traditional families assume that they got married to each other
Dilwale
The story of Dilwale takes place across two timelines, the first being of the present day, and the other in the year 2000
The main characters fall in love with each other but are forced to stay apart as they belong to rival mafia families
Heropanti
Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti mainly revolves around a strict Jat family from Haryana
Kriti plays the role of Dimpy whose sister elopes with her boyfriend and her father decides to find them. Meanwhile, another love story takes place in the premises of this search
