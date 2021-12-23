5 Years of Dangal
Akshat Sundrani
DEC 23, 2021
True story
The sports drama, Dangal, is based on a true story
Image: IMDb
Aparshakti Khurana’s debut
The 2016 film marks Aparshakti Khurana's Bollywood debut and he received praise for his performance.
Image: Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram
Budget
The film was created on a massive budget of Rs. 70 crore
Image: IMDb
Karnam Malleshwari
When weightlifter Karnam Malleswari won an Olympic medal in 2000, Mahavir Singh Phogat got motivated to train his daughters in wrestling
Image- Karnam Malleshwari Instagram
400 million times
The film has been viewed over 400 million times on Chinese streaming platforms
Image: IMDb
According to the film, Mahavir Singh Phogat had two daughters, Geeta and Babita. However, the legendary wrestler has six daughters
Reel and Real daughters
Image- Geeta Phogat Instagram
The film was a huge success, amassing a staggering Rs. 2,024 crore worldwide
Image: IMDb
In the movie, Mahavir Phogat is taken to a room and locked up by a person. In reality though, he witnessed his daughter's match
Witnessed the match
Image- Geeta Phogat Instagram
The film went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, as well as the highest-grossing sports film in the world
Highest-grossing film
Image: IMDb
