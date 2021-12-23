5 Years of Dangal

True story

The sports drama, Dangal, is based on a true story

Image: IMDb

Aparshakti Khurana’s debut

The 2016 film marks Aparshakti Khurana's Bollywood debut and he received praise for his performance.

Image: Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram

Budget

The film was created on a massive budget of Rs. 70 crore

Image: IMDb

Karnam Malleshwari

When weightlifter Karnam Malleswari won an Olympic medal in 2000, Mahavir Singh Phogat got motivated to train his daughters in wrestling

Image- Karnam Malleshwari Instagram

400 million times

The film has been viewed over 400 million times on Chinese streaming platforms

Image: IMDb

According to the film, Mahavir Singh Phogat had two daughters, Geeta and Babita. However, the legendary wrestler has six daughters

Reel and Real daughters

Image- Geeta Phogat Instagram

The film was a huge success, amassing a staggering Rs. 2,024 crore worldwide

Image: IMDb

In the movie, Mahavir Phogat is taken to a room and locked up by a person. In reality though, he witnessed his daughter's match

Witnessed the match

Image- Geeta Phogat Instagram

The film went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, as well as the highest-grossing sports film in the world

Highest-grossing film

Image: IMDb

