6 Actresses who married younger men
DEC 17, 2021
Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek is two and half years younger than Aishwarya and the duo tied the knot in 2007
(Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram)
They’ve been shelling relationship goals since then and even have a daughter now
(Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in 2019 who is 10 years younger than her
Image: Getty Images
The actress has claimed that Nick, in fact, is the more mature one in the relationship
Image: Getty Images
Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi
From best friends to spouses to parents of two, this couple has had a great journey
(Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram)
They share an age gap of two years with Neha being older, and tied the knot in 2018
(Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram)
Namrata Shirodkar & Mahesh Babu
Former Miss India, Namrata married Telugu actor Mahesh, who is three years younger, in 2005
(Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram)
They have two kids and their social media is flooded with their happy family pics
(Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram)
Soha fell in love with Kunal, who is five years younger to her, and got married in 2015
(Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram)
Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu
They’ve been together for ages and even have a beautiful daughter together
(Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram)
The latest addition to this lot are the newly married, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
(Image: Pinkvilla)
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
Katrina is five years older than Vicky but the two seem so in love that it doesn’t matter
(Image: Errikos Andreou)
