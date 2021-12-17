6 Actresses who married younger men

Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan 

Abhishek is two and half years younger than Aishwarya and the duo tied the knot in 2007

They’ve been shelling relationship goals since then and even have a daughter now

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas 

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in 2019 who is 10 years younger than her

The actress has claimed that Nick, in fact, is the more mature one in the relationship

Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi

From best friends to spouses to parents of two, this couple has had a great journey

They share an age gap of two years with Neha being older, and tied the knot in 2018

Namrata Shirodkar & Mahesh Babu

Former Miss India, Namrata married Telugu actor Mahesh, who is three years younger, in 2005

They have two kids and their social media is flooded with their happy family pics

Soha fell in love with Kunal, who is five years younger to her, and got married in 2015

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

They’ve been together for ages and even have a beautiful daughter together

The latest addition to this lot are the newly married, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Katrina is five years older than Vicky but the two seem so in love that it doesn’t matter

