6 Akshay Kumar films with Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar, also known as Khiladi Kumar, has built a dedicated fanbase over the years with his impeccable comic timing
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
While Akki has collaborated with numerous directors throughout his career, his partnership with Priyadarshan truly shines when it comes to comedy. Take a look at all the movies where this dynamic duo has worked together
Collaborations with Priyadarshan
The first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan was in the iconic comedy film Hera Pheri, which has now become a cult classic in Indian cinema
Hera Pheri
Garam Masala, starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, is an adult comedy that revolves around a man who juggles multiple relationships simultaneously
Garam Masala
Bhagam Bhaag is another hilarious comedy where Akshay Kumar and Govinda join forces, guaranteeing non-stop laughter throughout the entire movie
Bhagam Bhaag
Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan, is a remake of the Tamil film Chandramukhi. This movie still has a dedicated fan base
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
De Dana Dan is yet another side-splitting comedy where Akshay Kumar showcases his impeccable comic timing under the direction of Priyadarshan
De Dana Dan
Khatta Meetha is a political satire comedy that delivers some truly hilarious scenes. You'll find it hard to control your laughter while watching this movie
Khatta Meetha
Possibility of Reunion
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
There have been rumors of a possible reunion between this iconic duo for an upcoming comedy film. However, no official announcements have been made yet
Akshay Kumar's work front looks promising with upcoming projects like Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Welcome 3, Housefull 5, and many more in the pipeline