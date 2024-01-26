Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 26, 2024

6 Akshay Kumar films with Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar, also known as Khiladi Kumar, has built a dedicated fanbase over the years with his impeccable comic timing

 Akshay Kumar

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

While Akki has collaborated with numerous directors throughout his career, his partnership with Priyadarshan truly shines when it comes to comedy. Take a look at all the movies where this dynamic duo has worked together

Images: IMDb

Collaborations with Priyadarshan 

The first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan was in the iconic comedy film Hera Pheri, which has now become a cult classic in Indian cinema

 Hera Pheri

Images: IMDb

Garam Masala, starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, is an adult comedy that revolves around a man who juggles multiple relationships simultaneously

Garam Masala

Images: IMDb

Bhagam Bhaag is another hilarious comedy where Akshay Kumar and Govinda join forces, guaranteeing non-stop laughter throughout the entire movie

Bhagam Bhaag 

Images: IMDb

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan, is a remake of the Tamil film Chandramukhi. This movie still has a dedicated fan base

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 

Images: IMDb

De Dana Dan is yet another side-splitting comedy where Akshay Kumar showcases his impeccable comic timing under the direction of Priyadarshan

De Dana Dan 

Images: IMDb

Khatta Meetha is a political satire comedy that delivers some truly hilarious scenes. You'll find it hard to control your laughter while watching this movie

Khatta Meetha

Images: IMDb

Possibility of Reunion

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

There have been rumors of a possible reunion between this iconic duo for an upcoming comedy film. However, no official announcements have been made yet

Akshay Kumar's work front looks promising with upcoming projects like Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Welcome 3, Housefull 5, and many more in the pipeline

Akki's Work Front

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

