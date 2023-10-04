6 Akshay Kumar movie releases in 2024

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood right now. The actor is known for multiple releases in a year that eventually dipped his success ratio in the last few years
Akshay Kumar
After multiple failures in 2022, Akshay took a backfoot in 2023 and came up with two movies. His third movie for the year is Mission Raniganj, gearing for October 6 release. However, Akshay has planned to bring at least 6 movies in 2024. Take a look
The 2024 Plan
Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan are headlining the Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake. Tentatively titled Start Up, the movie is slated for a February 2024 theatrical release
Soorarai Pottru Remake
Up next, Khiladi Kumar will be seen pulling high-octane action sequences in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with Tiger Shroff. The movie is releasing on Eid 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Further, the actor will be returning as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in Ajay Devgn's Singham 3. It will be his cameo role. The movie is clashing with Pushpa 2 on Independence Day i.e. August 15, 2024
Singham Again
Sky Force
Based on the true story of India's first air strike, Akshay Kumar's next will be Sky Force. The movie marking the debut of Veer Pahariya in Bollywood is all set to release on Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti i.e. October 2, 2024
Housefull 5
After back-to-back action movies, Akshay Kumar will be back in comedy with Housefull 5, all set to release on Diwali 2024 i.e. Nov 1, 2024
Welcome 3
Further, the actor will return with the third installment of Welcome on Christmas 2023. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is billed as the biggest star cast of recent times
Apart from these confirmed 6 releases, Akshay Kumar also has C. Sankara Nair's biopic. However, there is no update about its release date
Sankara Biopic
Akshay is also doing a cameo role as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Pan-India Marathi period drama. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on Diwali 2023 but now it is likely to be postponed to the next year