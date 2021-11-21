Rishika Shah 

Nov 22, 2021

 6 Celebs who are proud parents of twins 

Karan Johar became a father to twins through surrogacy back in 2017

Karan Johar

(Image: Karan Johar Instagram)

He named his son Yash after his father and daughter Roohi after his mother

Credits: Shahid Kapoor instagram

Sunny Leone & her husband welcomed twin boys in March 2018 via surrogacy

Sunny Leone

(Image: Sunny Leone Instagram)

The couple named the boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber

(Image: Sunny Leone Instagram) 

Sanjay & Manyata Dutt became parents to twins, a boy and a girl in 2010

Sanjay Dutt

(Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram)

The couple named the kids, Shehraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt

(Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram)

Celina and her Austrian husband became parents to twin boys in March 2012

Celina Jaitly

(Image: Celina Jaitly Instagram) 

She once again gave birth to twin boys in 2017, but sadly one boy passed away

(Image: Celina Jaitly Instagram) 

TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his VJ wife became parents to twin girls in 2016

Karanvir Bohra 

(Image: Karanvir Bohra Instagram) 

They named their daughters, Bella Bohra and Vienna Bohra

(Image: Karanvir Bohra Instagram) 

The latest proud twin parents are Preity Zinta and her husband, Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram) 

She announced the birth of her twins, Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough on Nov, 18

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram) 

