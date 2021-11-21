Rishika Shah
Nov 22, 2021
6 Celebs who are proud parents of twins
Karan Johar became a father to twins through surrogacy back in 2017
Karan Johar
(Image: Karan Johar Instagram)
He named his son Yash after his father and daughter Roohi after his mother
Credits: Shahid Kapoor instagram
Sunny Leone & her husband welcomed twin boys in March 2018 via surrogacy
Sunny Leone
(Image: Sunny Leone Instagram)
The couple named the boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber
(Image: Sunny Leone Instagram)
Sanjay & Manyata Dutt became parents to twins, a boy and a girl in 2010
Sanjay Dutt
(Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram)
The couple named the kids, Shehraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt
(Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram)
Celina and her Austrian husband became parents to twin boys in March 2012
Celina Jaitly
(Image: Celina Jaitly Instagram)
She once again gave birth to twin boys in 2017, but sadly one boy passed away
(Image: Celina Jaitly Instagram)
TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his VJ wife became parents to twin girls in 2016
Karanvir Bohra
(Image: Karanvir Bohra Instagram)
They named their daughters, Bella Bohra and Vienna Bohra
(Image: Karanvir Bohra Instagram)
The latest proud twin parents are Preity Zinta and her husband, Gene Goodenough
Preity Zinta
(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram)
She announced the birth of her twins, Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough on Nov, 18
(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram)
