 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

November 1, 2023

6 movies of SRK-Aishwarya together

Shah Rukh Khan is paired with many divas in his 3-decade long career. The actor also shares a charismatic pairing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

SRK

A Lookback

Taking a look back at times when Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai team up for the first time in Josh. They both had played siblings in the film

 Josh

The Bhansali film marked the iconic pairing of the duo in the roles of Dev-Paro. It garnered them immense praise for their performances 

Devdas

Later, the duo worked in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. However, Aishwarya was in cameo role playing the love interest of Salman Khan

 Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Remember the Ishq Kamina song? Aishwarya did an item number in the Shah Rukh Khan - Nana Patekar film 

 Shakti- The Power

Yash Chopra's love saga Mohabbatein also had Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai together. They were phenomenal in the movie

Mohabbatein

Later, Shah Rukh Khan played a divorce husband of Aishwarya Rai in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It was his cameo role

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan are celebrating their birthdays this week on Nov 1st and Nov 2nd respectively 

Birthdays

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

 SRK's Next

