SRK
A Lookback
Taking a look back at times when Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together
Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai team up for the first time in Josh. They both had played siblings in the film
Josh
The Bhansali film marked the iconic pairing of the duo in the roles of Dev-Paro. It garnered them immense praise for their performances
Devdas
Later, the duo worked in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. However, Aishwarya was in cameo role playing the love interest of Salman Khan
Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam
Remember the Ishq Kamina song? Aishwarya did an item number in the Shah Rukh Khan - Nana Patekar film
Shakti- The Power
Yash Chopra's love saga Mohabbatein also had Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai together. They were phenomenal in the movie
Mohabbatein
Later, Shah Rukh Khan played a divorce husband of Aishwarya Rai in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It was his cameo role
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan are celebrating their birthdays this week on Nov 1st and Nov 2nd respectively
Birthdays
Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki
SRK's Next
