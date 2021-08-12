 6 Movies Ranbir Kapoor rejected

AUGUST 12, 2021

Gully Boy 

Ranbir was offered a role in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy

However, reportedly, since he did not want to play a supporting role in a film headlined by Ranveer Singh, he rejected the proposal

Ranbir was the first choice for the role of Kabir Mehra in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do, which was eventually played by Ranveer Singh

Dil Dhadakne Do 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, was the first one to be approached for Priyanka Chopra’s character of Ayesha Mehra

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan was all set to play the main lead in Abhishek Varman’s 2 States but bowed out of it eventually

2 States 

Ranbir was then approached, who too declined it. The role finally fell into Arjun Kapoor’s lap

Another Zoya Akhtar film that Ranbir was offered was Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 

He was reportedly offered the role that was finally played by Hrithik Roshan

Apparently, almost every young actor in the industry was approached for Delhi Belly and Ranbir was also one of them

Delhi Belly 

The role finally went to Imran Khan

Yes, Ranbir was the maiden choice for Maneesh Sharma’s Band Baaja Baaraat. But the actor was not too convinced with the script and rejected it

 Band Baaja Baaraat 

The role went to Ranveer Singh and marked his debut in Bollywood

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here