6 Movies Ranbir Kapoor rejected
AUGUST 12, 2021
Gully Boy
Ranbir was offered a role in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy
However, reportedly, since he did not want to play a supporting role in a film headlined by Ranveer Singh, he rejected the proposal
Ranbir was the first choice for the role of Kabir Mehra in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do, which was eventually played by Ranveer Singh
Dil Dhadakne Do
Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, was the first one to be approached for Priyanka Chopra’s character of Ayesha Mehra
Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan was all set to play the main lead in Abhishek Varman’s 2 States but bowed out of it eventually
2 States
Ranbir was then approached, who too declined it. The role finally fell into Arjun Kapoor’s lap
Another Zoya Akhtar film that Ranbir was offered was Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
He was reportedly offered the role that was finally played by Hrithik Roshan
Apparently, almost every young actor in the industry was approached for Delhi Belly and Ranbir was also one of them
Delhi Belly
The role finally went to Imran Khan
Yes, Ranbir was the maiden choice for Maneesh Sharma’s Band Baaja Baaraat. But the actor was not too convinced with the script and rejected it
Band Baaja Baaraat
The role went to Ranveer Singh and marked his debut in Bollywood
