6 Oldest living MLB Hall of Famers

The place that exhibits and honors famous people who gave their best performances is known as Hall of Fame
What is the MLB Hall of Fame?
The MLB Hall of Fame has many NFL coaches, players, and contributors, who received appreciation for their immense contribution
Who are a part of the MLB Hall of Fame?
The oldest living MLB Hall of Famers are Luis Aparicio, Bud Selig, Sandy Koufax, Bill Mazeroski, Pat Gillick, and Juan Marichal
Oldest living MLB Hall of Famers
From Venezuela, Luis Aparicio is the first Venezuelan player to get elected to the National Baseball Hall of Famers, and played shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago White Sox
Luis Aparicio
Bud Selig is the only Hall of Fame who did not play, manage, or coach but was acknowledged as the first commissioner Emeritus of Baseball, and 9th commissioner of Baseball
Bud Selig
The baseball icon, known as the baseball’s best pitcher, Sandy Koufax spend his 12 seasons with the Los Angeles/ Brooklyn Dodgers. But as he suffered with arthritis in his left elbow, he had to cut short his amazing career
Sandy Koufax
Served in 17 seasons as Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Bill Mazeroski is known as one of the greatest fielders
Bill Mazeroski
Before beginning his front-office career, Pat Gillick spent some of his years in minor-level
Pat Gillick
A Dominican Republic native, Juan Marichal was a right-handed pitcher, who spent his major time with the San Francisco Giants
Juan Marichal
And though he played in one World series game, Marichal won more games in the 1960s