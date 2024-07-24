Heading 3

july 24, 2024

6 Oldest living MLB Hall of Famers

The place that exhibits and honors famous people who gave their best performances is known as Hall of Fame

What is the MLB Hall of Fame?

Image Credits: Getty 

The MLB Hall of Fame has many NFL coaches, players, and contributors, who received appreciation for their immense contribution 

 Who are a part of the MLB Hall of Fame?

Image Credits: Getty 

The oldest living MLB Hall of Famers are Luis Aparicio, Bud Selig, Sandy Koufax, Bill Mazeroski, Pat Gillick, and Juan Marichal

Oldest living MLB Hall of Famers

Image Credits: Getty 

From Venezuela, Luis Aparicio is the first Venezuelan player to get elected to the National Baseball Hall of Famers, and played shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago White Sox

 Luis Aparicio

Image Credits: Getty 

Bud Selig is the only Hall of Fame who did not play, manage, or coach but was acknowledged as the first commissioner Emeritus of Baseball, and 9th commissioner of Baseball

 Bud Selig 

Image Credits: Getty 

The baseball icon, known as the baseball’s best pitcher, Sandy Koufax spend his 12 seasons with the Los Angeles/ Brooklyn Dodgers. But as he suffered with arthritis in his left elbow, he had to cut short his amazing career

Image Credits: Getty 

Sandy Koufax

Served in 17 seasons as Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Bill Mazeroski is known as one of the greatest fielders

Image Credits: Getty 

Bill Mazeroski 

Before beginning his front-office career, Pat Gillick spent some of his years in minor-level 

 Pat Gillick

Image Credits: Getty 

A Dominican Republic native, Juan Marichal was a right-handed pitcher, who spent his major time with the San Francisco Giants

Juan Marichal

Image Credits: Getty 

 And though he played in one World series game, Marichal won more games in the 1960s


Image Credits: Getty 

