Mrs. Khiladi, known for her roles in baadshah and Mela, quit acting soon after getting married to Akshay Kumar. She has now successfully managed to launch her career as a writer
Known for her beauty and dancing skills as well as movies, like Dhadkan, Baazigar, Life in a Metro etc. She quit Bollywood years ago but still has an influential social media presence
Shilpa Shetty
Gracy Singh
Dr. Suman urf Chinki from Munna Bhai MBBS, she won hearts with her smile and grace. She even nailed her role in Lagaan but disappeared after a while
Bhumika Chawla
The ‘Tere Naam’ star was even nominated for the Filmfare award for best actress. Despite possessing acting skills and giving some hit films, to Bollywood, Bhumika failed to create a long-lasting impression on Bollywood
Imran Khan made his debut with ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’. He worked on several super hit movies as well but still failed to make his mark in Bollywood as an actor
Imran Khan
Her exceptional acting skills were portrayed in movies like Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Rock on and Bol Bachchan. However, she failed to stay for a long time in Bollywood and was not seen in movies for long
Prachi Desai
Zaira Wasim
Zaira Wasim made a blockbuster entry in Bollywood in the Phogat sisters’ biopic Dangal. But Zaira quit Bollywood due to religious reasons