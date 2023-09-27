Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

september 27, 2023

7 celeb grooms redefining jewelry trends

Celebrity weddings often develop curiosity among the fans about what the bride and groom might wear on their special day

Image: Raghav Chaddha's Instagram 

Many a time, we talk about the bride's look, attire, makeup, and jewelry but people don't notice much about the jewelry trends that can bring a completely new look to the groom's wedding outfit

Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram 

Here are sneak peeks into the wedding outfits of 7 popular celeb grooms who redefined the jewelry trends in their wedding outfits. Check them out!

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Raghav Chadha recently tied the knot with Parineeti Chopra. He wore a simple multi-layered pearl necklace that looked subtle, yet took his look up a notch. In addition, he also wore a sarpech over his beige safa

Raghav Chaddha

Image: Raghav Chaddha's Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram 

For his wedding to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal opted for a statement necklace studded in emeralds, diamonds quartz, and tourmalines on his ivory silk sherwani. The sarpech or kilangi was also similar to the necklace

Sidharth Malhotra 

Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram 

The actor wore an ornate necklace to take his look up a notch. Not just that, his bejeweled sarpech, and the floral statement ring also garnered a lot of attention

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Just like Raghav, Ranbir also kept it classy with a multilayered pearl necklace. We especially loved his elaborate kilangi

Anand Ahuja's red ruby necklace perfectly complemented his beige sherwani, and lent it a regal look!

 Anand Ahuja

Image: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram 

Abhishek made a statement with his choice of wedding jewelry. He exuded sophistication and royal elegance as he opted for a pearl and another emerald necklace

Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Micky Contractors' Instagram 

The actor went all out with a jadau neckpiece with a pendant, as well as a multi-layered ruby necklace at his wedding with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer oozed royal elegance at his wedding! 

Ranveer Singh 

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

