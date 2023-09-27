Heading 3
september 27, 2023
7 celeb grooms redefining jewelry trends
Celebrity weddings often develop curiosity among the fans about what the bride and groom might wear on their special day
Curiosity
Image: Raghav Chaddha's Instagram
Many a time, we talk about the bride's look, attire, makeup, and jewelry but people don't notice much about the jewelry trends that can bring a completely new look to the groom's wedding outfit
The Talks
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
Here are sneak peeks into the wedding outfits of 7 popular celeb grooms who redefined the jewelry trends in their wedding outfits. Check them out!
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Jewelry trends
Raghav Chadha recently tied the knot with Parineeti Chopra. He wore a simple multi-layered pearl necklace that looked subtle, yet took his look up a notch. In addition, he also wore a sarpech over his beige safa
Raghav Chaddha
Image: Raghav Chaddha's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
For his wedding to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal opted for a statement necklace studded in emeralds, diamonds quartz, and tourmalines on his ivory silk sherwani. The sarpech or kilangi was also similar to the necklace
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
The actor wore an ornate necklace to take his look up a notch. Not just that, his bejeweled sarpech, and the floral statement ring also garnered a lot of attention
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Just like Raghav, Ranbir also kept it classy with a multilayered pearl necklace. We especially loved his elaborate kilangi
Anand Ahuja's red ruby necklace perfectly complemented his beige sherwani, and lent it a regal look!
Anand Ahuja
Image: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram
Abhishek made a statement with his choice of wedding jewelry. He exuded sophistication and royal elegance as he opted for a pearl and another emerald necklace
Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Micky Contractors' Instagram
The actor went all out with a jadau neckpiece with a pendant, as well as a multi-layered ruby necklace at his wedding with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer oozed royal elegance at his wedding!
Ranveer Singh
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
