7 horror K-dramas featuring terrifying monsters
Parasyte: The Grey premiered on April 5. The science fiction horror follows the story of parasites which invade Earth from outer space and take over human bodies to gain power.
Credits: Netflix
Parasyte: The grey
It is based on the legendary Japanese manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki.
Credits: Netflix
Parasyte: The Grey
Sweet Home featuring Song Kang, Go Min Si, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun and more is based on the webtoon written by Kim Kan Bi and Hwang Young Chan.
Credits: Netflix
Sweet Home
Cha Hyun Soo moves into a new apartment but soon he realizes that something is unusual with the place. People start turning into monsters and humanity has to survive.
Credits: Netflix
Sweet Home
Gyeongseong Creature is set in 1945 colonial South Korea. Yoon Chae Ok and Jang Tae Sang discover a horrible creature in the hospital of doom. It stars Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee.
Credits: Netflix
Gyeongseong Creatures
Hellbound is based on the webtoon by Yeon Sang Ho and Choi Kyu Seok. The world is suddenly plagued by mysterious creatures and a new cult is formed. It stars Yoo Ah In and Kim Hyun Joo.
Credits: Netflix
Hellbound
There is a zombie virus breakout in a high school and the students are locked inside. They fight to either survive or turn into a zombie. It is adapted from the webtoon by Joo Dong Geun.
Credits: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead
Happiness tells the story of a virus breakout which changes humans into monsters. Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo take on the lead roles.
Credits: tvN
Happiness
Kingdom is set during the Joseon dynasty and tells the story of the Crown Prince who goes on a journey with his guard to find a physician for his ill father while the world is infiltrated by zombies.
Credits: Netflix
Kingdom
Click Here
Sweet Home Season 3, Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, Hellbound Season 2, and All of Us Are Dead Season 2 are set to release soon. A sequel for Parasyte: The Grey is also in talks.
Credits: Netflix
Sequels to look forward to