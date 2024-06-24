Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
JUNE 24, 2024
7 movies ft Salman Khan as a Singer
Be it a doctor, a boy-next-door, a Cop, a Spy or a singer; Megastar Salman Khan has played different kinds of characters in the last three decades
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Salman also has a good sense of music. The actor has showcased his singing talent in many films like Hello Brother, Hero, Sultan and others
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Singing Talent
The actor has played a singer in 7 Bollywood movies. Check them out!
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
On-Screen Singer
Salman Khan played a singer named Sooraj in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit
Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam
Image: IMDb
Salman played a struggling singer in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. It also stars Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta
Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan played a singer in Subhash Ghai's Yuvvraaj. However, the movie was a big let down
Yuvvraaj
Image: IMDb
London Dreams is a very underrated Movie. It revolves around a dream of singing at the World's most prestigious stage. The movie also highlights the themes of friendship and Jealousy
London Dreams
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan also played a singer in Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye. It is a romantic Drama that stars Raveena Tandon and Rani Mukerji as the female leads
Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye
Image: IMDb
The actor played an aspiring singer in Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It turned out to be an iconic movie in his rich filmography
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Image: IMDb
Jaan-e-Mann
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan played a singer and actor in Jaan-e-Mann. The romantic drama also stars Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta
