 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 24, 2024

7 movies ft Salman Khan as a Singer


Be it a doctor, a boy-next-door, a Cop, a Spy or a singer; Megastar Salman Khan has played different kinds of characters in the last three decades

Salman Khan 

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Salman also has a good sense of music. The actor has showcased his singing talent in many films like Hello Brother, Hero, Sultan and others 

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

 Singing Talent

The actor has played a singer in 7 Bollywood movies. Check them out! 

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

On-Screen Singer 

Salman Khan played a singer named Sooraj in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit 

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam 

Image: IMDb

Salman played a struggling singer in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. It also stars Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta 

 Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega 

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan played a singer in Subhash Ghai's Yuvvraaj. However, the movie was a big let down 

Yuvvraaj 

Image: IMDb

London Dreams is a very underrated Movie. It revolves around a dream of singing at the World's most prestigious stage. The movie also highlights the themes of friendship and Jealousy 

London Dreams 

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan also played a singer in Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye. It is a romantic Drama that stars Raveena Tandon and Rani Mukerji as the female leads 

 Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye 

Image: IMDb

The actor played an aspiring singer in Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It turned out to be an iconic movie in his rich filmography 

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Image: IMDb

Jaan-e-Mann

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan played a singer and actor in Jaan-e-Mann. The romantic drama also stars Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta 

