P R Gayathri

MAR 01, 2022

7 Must-watch movies of Kalidas Jayaram

Handsome Hunk

Son of popular Malayalam actors Jayaram and Parvathy, Kalidas is a star kid who lives and breathes cinema

Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram

At the age of 7, he made his debut in Sathyan Anthikad's Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal and for his second movie, Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum, he received the National Award for Best Child Artist

Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram

Child Artist

He made his debut as a lead actor in Malayalam cinema in Poomaram which became popular with its catchy song. Let's take a look at 7 of our favourite movies by Kalidas that we think deserves all your attention

Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram

The Hero

Paava Kadhaigal, loosely translated as 'Sin Stories', features four shorts and Kalidas plays a transgender who is secretly in love with his childhood best friend

Image: IMDb

Paava Kadhaigal

Bringing back one of the most cherished on-screen pairings in Jayaram and Urvashi, this anthology featured Kalidas playing his dad’s young adult phase of life

Putham Pudhu Kaalai

Image: IMDb

A cliche love story that is worth your time for its humour and sartorial route of portrayal, this movie tells the story of a Punjabi Sardar who falls in love with a mallu Christian girl

Happy Sardar

Image: IMDb

A treat to all football fans, this film is set in the background of an Argentine football team, Vipinan between their reign from the 2010 to 2018 FIFA world cups

Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu 

Image: IMDb

This Tamil romantic comedy starring Kalidas Jayaram and Megha Akash is a story of a young couple who gets pregnant before marriage

Oru Pakka Kathai

Image: IMDb

Four friends who are part time goons when a simple girl comes into Appu’s (played by Kalidas) life. The story is simple yet engaging and keeps you entertained till the very end

Mr. & Ms Rowdy

Image: IMDb

Kalidas’ Tamil debutant movie explores the highs and lows of a father-son relationship

Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum

Image: IMDb

