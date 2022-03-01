Entertainment
P R Gayathri
MAR 01, 2022
7 Must-watch movies of Kalidas Jayaram
Handsome Hunk
Son of popular Malayalam actors Jayaram and Parvathy, Kalidas is a star kid who lives and breathes cinema
At the age of 7, he made his debut in Sathyan Anthikad's Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal and for his second movie, Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum, he received the National Award for Best Child Artist
Child Artist
He made his debut as a lead actor in Malayalam cinema in Poomaram which became popular with its catchy song. Let's take a look at 7 of our favourite movies by Kalidas that we think deserves all your attention
The Hero
Paava Kadhaigal, loosely translated as 'Sin Stories', features four shorts and Kalidas plays a transgender who is secretly in love with his childhood best friend
Paava Kadhaigal
Bringing back one of the most cherished on-screen pairings in Jayaram and Urvashi, this anthology featured Kalidas playing his dad’s young adult phase of life
Putham Pudhu Kaalai
A cliche love story that is worth your time for its humour and sartorial route of portrayal, this movie tells the story of a Punjabi Sardar who falls in love with a mallu Christian girl
Happy Sardar
A treat to all football fans, this film is set in the background of an Argentine football team, Vipinan between their reign from the 2010 to 2018 FIFA world cups
Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu
This Tamil romantic comedy starring Kalidas Jayaram and Megha Akash is a story of a young couple who gets pregnant before marriage
Oru Pakka Kathai
Four friends who are part time goons when a simple girl comes into Appu’s (played by Kalidas) life. The story is simple yet engaging and keeps you entertained till the very end
Mr. & Ms Rowdy
Kalidas’ Tamil debutant movie explores the highs and lows of a father-son relationship
Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum
