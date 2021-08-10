7 Patriotic web series to watch
The Family Man
It is one of the best Patriotic web series ever that you can watch on Amazon Prime. The story narrates the life of a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer
Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, the series also features Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi
Starring Nimrat Kaur, Akshay Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni and Rahul Dev in vital roles, The Test Case will take you on a roller coaster ride
The Test Case
The story of Captain Shikha Sharma, who is the only female in a group of Indian Army officers training to join the Special forces will keep you hooked throughout
This interesting series is a must-watch especially to praise Jennifer Winget's impeccable performance as Major Monica Mehra
Code M
The plot revolves around how she investigates the case of the demise of an Army man encountered weeks before her wedding
This is the series you were looking for that makes you fall in love with our motherland and also respect the incredible Indian army
The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye
This spy action drama is a series of real-life terror attacks that happened in India in the last 19 years, including the Mumbai 26/11 attacks
Special OPS
Based on activist Anuj Dhar’s book, India's Biggest Cover-up, this web series narrates the events that took place in the life of Subhash Chandra Bose
Bose: Dead/Alive
Amplifying the true patriotic spirits, this series is about how 21 fearless soldiers battle 10,000 Afghan invaders to save their homeland
21 Sarfarosh – Saragarhi 1987
