Karan Johar's 7th directorial film, RARKPK is winning hearts of the audiences in theaters. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Karan Johar shares a very close bond with Shah Rukh Khan. Out of his seven directorials, four feature Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role
KJo-SRK Bond
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Considering SRK as his lucky charm, KJo involved the superstar in the marketing of his recent film. Moreover, there are 7 references to SRK in Karan Johar's film which you might have missed while watching. Check them out!
Lucky Charm
Image: Karan Johar's Reference
Just before Rocky meets Rani, he parks his red Ferrari right outside her office. The security guard tells him, "Parking basement mein hai," to which Rocky replies, “Aur Shah Rukh Mannat mein."
Mannat Reference
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
In their first meeting, Rocky introduces himself to Rani in signature SRK style by saying, "Rocky naam to suna hoga, just like Rahul."
Famous Rahul dialogue
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
In one of his punchlines in the film, Rocky mentions “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo”, which is the official song for Shah Rukh’s cricket IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.
SRK’s IPL team KKR
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
The famous song from Pardes plays in the background when Rocky meets Rani in secret to surprise her on her birthday. He also says, "Do dil milenge magar chupke chupke."
Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain song
Image: Karan Johar's Instagram
In the scene, when Rocky tries to propose to Rani for the first time, he is lying down at a place decorated with artificial crop fields dressed in red sherwani and the Tujhe Dekha Toh song from SRK's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge can be heard playing in the background.
DDLJ Reference
Image: Karan Johar's Instagram
When Rani's mother and Rocky go lingerie shopping, she is busy listing down bra sizes. Rocky misunderstands her and thinks she is talking about seat numbers in a theater. He responds by saying, "Picture dekhne chal rahe ho? SRK ki lagi hai latest."
SRK's new movie
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
In the funeral scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Shah Rukh arrives and keeps his hand on his father's and brother's arm to perform the last rites, while his wife and in-laws can be seen standing behind on the steps. A similar version of this sequence was created in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.