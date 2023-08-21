Heading 3

 Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 21, 2023

7 SRK references in Ranveer & Alia's film 

Karan Johar's 7th directorial film, RARKPK is winning hearts of the audiences in theaters. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles

 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Karan Johar shares a very close bond with Shah Rukh Khan. Out of his seven directorials, four feature Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role 

 KJo-SRK Bond

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

Considering SRK as his lucky charm, KJo involved the superstar in the marketing of his recent film. Moreover, there are 7 references to SRK in Karan Johar's film which you might have missed while watching. Check them out!

Lucky Charm

Image: Karan Johar's Reference

Just before Rocky meets Rani, he parks his red Ferrari right outside her office. The security guard tells him, "Parking basement mein hai," to which Rocky replies, “Aur Shah Rukh Mannat mein."

Mannat Reference

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

In their first meeting, Rocky introduces himself to Rani in signature SRK style by saying, "Rocky naam to suna hoga, just like Rahul."

Famous Rahul dialogue

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

In one of his punchlines in the film, Rocky mentions “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo”, which is the official song for Shah Rukh’s cricket IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

 SRK’s IPL team KKR

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

The famous song from Pardes plays in the background when Rocky meets Rani in secret to surprise her on her birthday. He also says, "Do dil milenge magar chupke chupke."

Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain song 

Image: Karan Johar's Instagram

In the scene, when Rocky tries to propose to Rani for the first time, he is lying down at a place decorated with artificial crop fields dressed in red sherwani and the Tujhe Dekha Toh song from SRK's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge can be heard playing in the background. 

DDLJ Reference

Image: Karan Johar's Instagram

When Rani's mother and Rocky go lingerie shopping, she is busy listing down bra sizes. Rocky misunderstands her and thinks she is talking about seat numbers in a theater. He responds by saying, "Picture dekhne chal rahe ho? SRK ki lagi hai latest."

SRK's new movie

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

In the funeral scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Shah Rukh arrives and keeps his hand on his father's and brother's arm to perform the last rites, while his wife and in-laws can be seen standing behind on the steps. A similar version of this sequence was created in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. 

 Funeral scene from K3G

Video: Karan Johar's Instagram

