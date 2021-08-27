7 Times Neha Dhupia broke stereotypes

Neha dhupia set an example by marrying Angad Bedi, who is younger than her. She was criticised, but she stood by her belief in the freedom to love
She got pregnant before she was married and she embraced motherhood with open arms
She showed that there is no such thing as a perfect time to be a mother
Neha appeared in a series titled ‘So Basically’, in which she encouraged women to break free from stereotypes
Neha can be seen, in the series? discussing how women are discouraged from doing everything they desire by their neighbours, relatives and friends
The actress posted a photo of herself breastfeeding and urged others to view breastfeeding as natural rather than sexualising it
She also launched her parenting initiative, freedom to feed, in support of all mothers out there
She took part in the share the load campaign, which aims to break down gender stereotypes by encouraging people to share the load
She was also a part of the Red Dot Challenge, a UNICEF initiative to promote menstrual hygiene
While many women are advised to rest during their pregnancies,Neha Dhupia’s husband Angad Bedi posted a video of her in the gym doing an arm exercise of lifting weights, showing off her baby bump. She showed how crucial it is to exercise at these times