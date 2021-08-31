7 times SRK and Kajol shared screen space August 31, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most popular on-screen pairs in Bollywood. BAAZIGAR, released in 1993, was the first film to feature these two stars together
The couple was then featured in the 1995 film, Karan Arjun, which also starred Salman Khan. The movie was a massive success
In the same year, 1995, the duo came on screen for the second time, for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The movie became the highest-grosser of the year
Their lovely chemistry was well appreciated by the audience. Their presence together had a huge fan following
In 1998, the duo made a bang-on screen entry with Karan Johar’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
This film was hailed as an all-time classic and was adored by the audience
With the release of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, the famous pair made a return in 2001. When this film released, it was the highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas
In the 2010 film, My Name Is Khan, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan reunited with Karan Johar. Both actors received Filmfare awards for their fine performances in this film
After a gap of many years, the duo united for Rohit Shetty's film, Dilwale. Their presence together was a treat to the eyes
Dilwale was their last film together, but we can expect to see the iconic couple again in Rajkumar Hirani's film very soon
