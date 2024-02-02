Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

february 2, 2024

7 TVF shows in Top 250 shows globally

Popular web portal, IMDb recently dropped the list of the TOP 250 TV shows of all time

The list includes 250 global titles, rated by the users 

The List 

The Viral Fever made a record of entering the list with their 7 shows. This is the maximum for any production company worldwide. Check out these shows and their ranking 

TVF's Supremacy 

It revolves around the lives of students preparing for JEE Mains in Kota. The widely loved show ranked 80 on the list 

Kota Factory 

The family comedy drama, Gullak is 86th on this list. With three already released seasons till now, its next installment is on the cards 

Gullak

Pitchers is about four young friends who quit their jobs to start their own company. The show ranked 54 among Top 250 IMDb TV shows of all time 

Pitchers

What happens when an engineering graduate becomes a Panchayat secretary in a small village? The show took the 88th position on the list

Panchayat

Revolving around the lives of UPSC exam aspirants, the show is 111th among the Top 250 IMDb TV shows of all time 

Aspirants

Ranked 146 on the list, it follows the journey of a 12-year-old young child and his middle-class family

Yeh Meri Family 

Sapne VS Everyone 

It currently holds the highest rating among IMDb's Top 250 TV shows in the world with a 9.6 rating

