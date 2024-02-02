Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
february 2, 2024
7 TVF shows in Top 250 shows globally
Popular web portal, IMDb recently dropped the list of the TOP 250 TV shows of all time
IMDb
image: IMDB
The list includes 250 global titles, rated by the users
Image: TVF's IG
The List
The Viral Fever made a record of entering the list with their 7 shows. This is the maximum for any production company worldwide. Check out these shows and their ranking
Image: TVF's IG
TVF's Supremacy
It revolves around the lives of students preparing for JEE Mains in Kota. The widely loved show ranked 80 on the list
Kota Factory
image: IMDB
The family comedy drama, Gullak is 86th on this list. With three already released seasons till now, its next installment is on the cards
Gullak
image: IMDB
Pitchers is about four young friends who quit their jobs to start their own company. The show ranked 54 among Top 250 IMDb TV shows of all time
Pitchers
image: IMDB
What happens when an engineering graduate becomes a Panchayat secretary in a small village? The show took the 88th position on the list
Panchayat
image: IMDB
Revolving around the lives of UPSC exam aspirants, the show is 111th among the Top 250 IMDb TV shows of all time
Aspirants
image: IMDB
Ranked 146 on the list, it follows the journey of a 12-year-old young child and his middle-class family
Yeh Meri Family
image: IMDB
Sapne VS Everyone
image: IMDB
It currently holds the highest rating among IMDb's Top 250 TV shows in the world with a 9.6 rating
