Jan 12, 2022
7 Vineeth Sreenivasan films to watch
Cult Favourite
Apart from being a versatile actor and singer, Vineeth Sreenivasan is also an amazing director and screenwriter
Image: Vineeth Sreenivasan Instagram
Playback Singer
He made his film debut in 2003 singing the song "Kasavinte Thattamittu" from KilichundanMampazham and later also worked in music albums
Image: Vineeth Sreenivasan Instagram
Directorial Debut
His directorial debut was in 2010 with Malarvaadi Arts Club, also written by him.And he found his passion in working behind the camera
Image: Vineeth Sreenivasan Instagram
Thattathin Marayathu
One of his best directorial works, Thattathin Marayathu tells an inter-religion love story of two young adults. Vineeth helped actor Nivin Pauly to escalate in his career with this hit movie
Image: IMDb
Jacobinte Swargarajyam
This feel-good family movie tells the story of a businessman and his family in Dubai, to stabilise themselves after getting cheated by a fraudster
Image: IMDb
Malarvaadi Arts Club
Nivin Pauly’s debut movie, directed by Vineeth is about five friends who are disappointed about the way their favourite hangout Malarvaadi Arts Club is headed
Image: IMDb
Oru Vadakkan Selfie
Yet another Vineeth Sreenivasan and Nivin Pauly humorous movie that tells the story of an aspiring filmmaker whose life changes because of a selfie
Image: IMDb
Thira
Thira features veteran actor and dancer Shobana as Rohini Pranab, a cardiac surgeon and a social worker, who sets out to find the girls kidnapped from her NGO
Image: IMDb
Kunjeldho
Vineeth was the creative director of this aesthetically driven and brilliantly narrated love story
Image: IMDb
Hridayam
Hridayam is all set to release on January 21 and is about Pranav Mohanlal’s character from the age of 17 to the early 30s
Image: IMDb
