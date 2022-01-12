Entertainment

 P R Gayathri

Jan 12, 2022

7 Vineeth Sreenivasan films to watch

Cult Favourite

Apart from being a versatile actor and singer, Vineeth Sreenivasan is also an amazing director and screenwriter

Image: Vineeth Sreenivasan Instagram

Playback Singer

He made his film debut in 2003 singing the song "Kasavinte Thattamittu" from KilichundanMampazham and later also worked in music albums

Image: Vineeth Sreenivasan Instagram

Directorial Debut

His directorial debut was in 2010 with Malarvaadi Arts Club, also written by him.And he found his passion in working behind the camera

Image: Vineeth Sreenivasan Instagram

Thattathin Marayathu 

One of his best directorial works, Thattathin Marayathu tells an inter-religion love story of two young adults. Vineeth helped actor Nivin Pauly to escalate in his career with this hit movie

Image: IMDb

Jacobinte Swargarajyam

This feel-good family movie tells the story of a businessman and his family in Dubai, to stabilise themselves after getting cheated by a fraudster

Image: IMDb

Malarvaadi Arts Club

Nivin Pauly’s debut movie, directed by Vineeth is about five friends who are disappointed about the way their favourite hangout Malarvaadi Arts Club is headed

Image: IMDb

Oru Vadakkan Selfie

Yet another Vineeth Sreenivasan and Nivin Pauly humorous movie that tells the story of an aspiring filmmaker whose life changes because of a selfie

Image: IMDb

Thira

Thira features veteran actor and dancer Shobana as Rohini Pranab, a cardiac surgeon and a social worker, who sets out to find the girls kidnapped from her NGO

Image: IMDb

Kunjeldho

Vineeth was the creative director of this aesthetically driven and brilliantly narrated love story

Image: IMDb

Hridayam

Hridayam is all set to release on January 21 and is about Pranav Mohanlal’s character from the age of 17 to the early 30s

Image: IMDb

