Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Sports
july 24, 2024
7 Weirdly Wild Moments in NHL History
Let's explore some of the most unexpected and bizarre moments in NHL history
Wild Moments in NHL History
Image Credits: Getty
During the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game, Nikita Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-5 shootout defeat to Team Matthews in the semifinals
Nikita Kucherov's Lackluster Performance
Image Credits: Getty
Mitch Marner scored twice and assisted once in a frantic 59-second span midway through the third period, as Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 at Scotiabank Arena
Toronto Maple Leafs Win Impossible Game
Image Credits: Getty
During the 1964 Stanley Cup Finals, Leads defender Bobby Baun scored an overtime winner in Game 6 despite having a broken leg
Bob Baun Scores with a Broken Leg
Image Credits: Freepik
In 2007, Stefan's infamous miss of an empty net led to a tying goal by the opposing team in the dying seconds
Patrik Stefan Misses an Empty Net
Image Credits: Getty
In 1970, Bobby Orr scored the iconic ‘flying’ goal to clinch the Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins
Image Credits: Getty
Bobby Orr Scored a Flying Goal
In 1976, Darryl Sittler accomplished a groundbreaking NHL record by scoring 10 points in a single game
Image Credits: Getty
Darryl Sittler's 10-Point Game
In 1994, during the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Dominik Hasek recorded the greatest save in NHL history by making a sprawling, behind-the-back glove stop on Devils forward Bernie Nicholls
Dominik Hasek with the ‘greatest save’ in NHL history
Image Credits: Getty
These weird and wild moments highlight the unpredictable and thrilling nature of the NHL game
Unpredictable NHL Moments
Image Credits: Getty
The NHL is full of unexpected events and incredible feats like these, making it one of the most exciting sports leagues
NFL’s Adrenaline Rush
Image Credits: Getty
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.