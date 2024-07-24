Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

 Sports

july 24, 2024

7 Weirdly Wild Moments in NHL History

Let's explore some of the most unexpected and bizarre moments in NHL history

Wild Moments in NHL History

Image Credits: Getty 

During the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game, Nikita Kucherov  scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-5 shootout defeat to Team Matthews in the semifinals

Nikita Kucherov's Lackluster Performance

Image Credits: Getty 

Mitch Marner scored twice and assisted once in a frantic 59-second span midway through the third period, as Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 at Scotiabank Arena

Toronto Maple Leafs Win Impossible Game

Image Credits: Getty 

During the 1964 Stanley Cup Finals, Leads defender Bobby Baun  scored an overtime winner in Game 6 despite having a broken leg

 Bob Baun Scores with a Broken Leg

Image Credits: Freepik 

In 2007, Stefan's infamous miss of an empty net led to a tying goal by the opposing team in the dying seconds

 Patrik Stefan Misses an Empty Net

Image Credits: Getty 

In 1970, Bobby Orr scored the iconic ‘flying’ goal to clinch the Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins

Image Credits: Getty 

Bobby Orr Scored a Flying Goal

In 1976, Darryl Sittler accomplished a groundbreaking NHL record by scoring 10 points in a single game

Image Credits: Getty 

Darryl Sittler's 10-Point Game

In 1994, during the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Dominik Hasek recorded the greatest save in NHL history by making a sprawling, behind-the-back glove stop on Devils forward Bernie Nicholls

 Dominik Hasek with the ‘greatest save’ in NHL history

Image Credits: Getty 

These weird and wild moments highlight the unpredictable and thrilling nature of the NHL game

Unpredictable NHL Moments

Image Credits: Getty 

The NHL is full of unexpected events and incredible feats like these, making it one of the most exciting sports leagues

NFL’s Adrenaline Rush 

Image Credits: Getty 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here