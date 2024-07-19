Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
JULY 19, 2024
7 WWE stars With Most Wins At WrestleMania
WrestleMania 40 is said to be the biggest and most unforgettable event in WWE's history
Wrestlemania 40 - Historic event
Image: Triple H Instagram
In the last three to four decades, WrestleMania has been the stage where iconic wrestlers of WWE have showcased their incredible skills inside the ring
Image: Adam Copeland Instagram
About Wrestlmania
Let's find out who has the most wins in their WWE career
Let's find
Image: Hulk Hogan Instagram
The Undertaker has the maximum number of victories at WrestleMania, which is 25 out of 27 matches
The Undertaker
Image: Undertaker Instagram
John Cena is the second wrestler and 16-time WWE Champion to achieve 10 wins out of 16 at WrestleMania
John Cena
Image: IMDb
Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, the current WWE COO, has achieved 10 wins out of 23 matches at WrestleMania
Triple H
Image: Triple H Instagram
Edge has registered 9 wins in his 14 WrestleMania appearances
Edge
Image: Adam Copeland Instagram
Hulk Hogan, also known as 'Hulkamania,' has secured victory in 8 out of 12 WrestleMania appearances
Hulk Hogan
Image: Hulk Hogan Instagram
Bret Hart
Image: IMDb
Bret Hart has won 8 WrestleMania matches out of 14
Kane
Image: Kane W Instagram
Kane has won 8 matches out of 17 in WWE, making him the seventh most successful wrestler
