7 WWE stars With Most Wins At WrestleMania


WrestleMania 40 is said to be the biggest and most unforgettable event in WWE's history

In the last three to four decades, WrestleMania has been the stage where iconic wrestlers of WWE have showcased their incredible skills inside the ring

Let's find out who has the most wins in their WWE career

The Undertaker has the maximum number of victories at WrestleMania, which is 25 out of 27 matches

John Cena is the second wrestler and 16-time WWE Champion to achieve 10 wins out of 16 at WrestleMania

John Cena

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, the current WWE COO, has achieved 10 wins out of 23 matches at WrestleMania

Edge has registered 9 wins in his 14 WrestleMania appearances 

Hulk Hogan, also known as 'Hulkamania,' has secured victory in 8 out of 12 WrestleMania appearances

Bret Hart has won 8 WrestleMania matches out of 14

Kane has won 8 matches out of 17 in WWE, making him the seventh most successful wrestler

