AUGUST 21, 2021
8 Best brother-sister jodis of Bollywood
This cousin pair of Bollywood is surely the most outspoken, flamboyant and adorable in the glamour world! They love to gossip and are infamous for that all across B-town
1. Ranbir Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan
The coolest cousin’s pair is really the best! While the sister, Sonam is an ultimate fashionista of Bollywood, the quirky brother, Arjun Kapoor is the most wanted munda in B-town!
2. Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Although they are cousins, they share the cutest bond with each other and never miss an opportunity to portray their love towards each other
This remarkably talented brother-sister jodi from Bollywood is surely an interesting one!
3. Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar
Both have proven to be great directors and have given us some timeless classics. Farhan has even proven to be an impeccable actor
Saif and Soha also share an equally tight bond of love and togetherness, but they are a little reluctant to display it publicly
4. Saif Ali Khan-Soha Ali Khan
Since both of them are from the acting industry, they are the constant source of support for each other through thick and thin!
They are at their adorable best on every occasion! Shweta and Abhishek share an incredibly strong bond and are always there for each other
5. Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan
Salman and Arpita are surely one of the most beautiful brother-sister pairs of Bollywood!
6. Salman Khan-Arpita Khan Sharma
This pair really doesn’t need any explanation as any set of words would be insufficient to describe the beautiful relationship they share!
This millennial brother-sister duo has been giving us major sibling goals from the start! Sara’s lame knock-knock jokes and Ibrahim’s eye roll reminds us of our siblings
7. Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan
Probably the youngest brother-sister duo and the most favourite! Taimur and Inaya’s undying cuteness and pure love for each other makes us want to cry every time we see them
8. Taimur Ali Khan-Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
